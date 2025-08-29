$41.320.08
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 29073 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 47584 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 117147 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 64368 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 76001 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 111392 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 124740 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 105530 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 117976 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Publications
Exclusives
Hailey Bieber featured a model from Russia in an advertisement for the American brand RHODE

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

Rhode founder Hailey Bieber personally chose Russian model Anna Goryainova for the ad campaign. Bieber found her on social media and recommended her to the team. Rhode was sold to e.l.f. for $1 billion.

Hailey Bieber featured a model from Russia in an advertisement for the American brand RHODE

American entrepreneur, founder, and creative director of the cosmetic brand Rhode, Hailey Bieber, featured Russian model Anna Goryainova in her advertisement. Rhode published the photoshoot with the Russian woman on social media, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Goryainova, the initiative for the photoshoot came personally from Rhode brand founder Hailey Bieber. The American entrepreneur found her on social media and recommended featuring her in the brand's advertisement.

Rhode booked me through my Spanish agency. But until the last moment, I didn't know what the format of the shoot would be — maybe I would shoot TikToks for them? I understood the format when I arrived at the shoot and saw that there was a lot of cosmetics, a big production, everyone came from America specifically to Paris to shoot me. Already at the end, when we were drinking champagne, the producers told me that Hailey found me on social media and told her team: "Cool girl, let's shoot her."

- the Russian model told Marie Claire in an interview.

As the publication writes, the producer at the shoot told Anna that Hailey "closely follows social media" and knows all content creators. The girl's work inspired Bieber so much that most of the references for the work were taken directly from Goryainova's account.

Recall that the cosmetic brand e.l.f. acquired Rhode, Hailey Bieber's skincare brand, for $1 billion. Bieber became the chief creative director.

Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancy04.08.25, 15:38 • 140735 views

Vita Zelenetska

Multimedia
Paris