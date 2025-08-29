Hailey Bieber featured a model from Russia in an advertisement for the American brand RHODE

American entrepreneur, founder, and creative director of the cosmetic brand Rhode, Hailey Bieber, featured Russian model Anna Goryainova in her advertisement. Rhode published the photoshoot with the Russian woman on social media, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Goryainova, the initiative for the photoshoot came personally from Rhode brand founder Hailey Bieber. The American entrepreneur found her on social media and recommended featuring her in the brand's advertisement.

Rhode booked me through my Spanish agency. But until the last moment, I didn't know what the format of the shoot would be — maybe I would shoot TikToks for them? I understood the format when I arrived at the shoot and saw that there was a lot of cosmetics, a big production, everyone came from America specifically to Paris to shoot me. Already at the end, when we were drinking champagne, the producers told me that Hailey found me on social media and told her team: "Cool girl, let's shoot her." - the Russian model told Marie Claire in an interview.

As the publication writes, the producer at the shoot told Anna that Hailey "closely follows social media" and knows all content creators. The girl's work inspired Bieber so much that most of the references for the work were taken directly from Goryainova's account.

Recall that the cosmetic brand e.l.f. acquired Rhode, Hailey Bieber's skincare brand, for $1 billion. Bieber became the chief creative director.

