Hackers found out how much it can cost to produce "shaheds" in Russia

A group of hackers from Prana Network has hacked into the servers of the Iranian company IRGC Sahara Thunder, which contained data on the organization of the production of Shahed-136 attack drones in Russia. This was reported by Militarny with reference to the message of the hacker group, UNN writes.

It is noted that Prana Network has announced the successful hacking of the email servers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps front company called Sahara Thunder, which facilitates the illegal sale of weapons from Iran to Russia.

Among the leaked documents on the localization of Iranian strike drones production in the Alabuga special economic zone in Russia, there is information on the production volumes and cost of drones.

According to the documents, in 2022, Russia intended to produce 6,000 Iranian drones under license within 2.5 years.

The total price of the production contract, including the transfer of technology, equipment, components, and software, is RUB 108.5 billion (USD 1,750 million).

According to the plans for 2023, with full localization of production with minimal supply of Iranian components, the projected cost of the Shahed-136 was to be 4.4 million rubles ($48.8 thousand) per board.

However, this is only a forecast, which could be subject to deviations in case of changes in planning and production.

According to other published documents, at least part of Russia's financial transactions and payments with Iran are made in gold.

For example, in February 2013, the Alabuga Machinery organization transferred more than two thousand kilograms of gold bullion to the Iranian shell company Sahara Thunder, presumably as payment for services and goods.

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin previously reported that in late December the enemy attacked Ukraine with "shaheds" that were probably assembled on the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to him, this is evidenced by the fact that the Russians began to leave signatures on the inside of the UAV's hull.

"The Russians' "innovation" was the signatures on the elements of the Shahed 136. Literally, we can assume that this is a kind of report from the person responsible for preparing the assembly of a particular part of the drone. The "packers" leave their "autographs" on the inside of the drone's body. We sincerely hope that this "modern" technology will eventually help to identify and bring Russian criminals to justice faster," added Oleksandr Ruvin.

