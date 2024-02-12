HACCU to respond to pressure from fugitive activist Shabunin - media

A meeting of judges has been convened in the High Anti-Corruption Court to respond to activist Vitaliy Shabunin's attempts to influence the court because he does not like the judge's application of the CPC. This is stated in the order of the HACC head Vira Mykhailenko, UNN reports with reference to "Law and Business".

Details

According to the publication, the issue of "responding to cases of attempts to put pressure on HACC judges in order to discredit or influence the impartiality of the court" is to be considered at the meeting to be held on February 13.

This refers to Shabunin's post in which he expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that the investigating judge used the so-called Lozovyi amendments in resolving the issue.

"Special congratulations to ALL HACC judges who are unable to remove the tainted Tkachenko from the investigating judges. This, by the way, is one of the signs of serious problems with the anti-corruption court," the activist reproached the HACC judges (spelling and style are preserved - ed.).

The media outlet reminds that this is not the first case of attempts to put pressure on HACC judges by the notorious activist. In October 2023, the High Council of Justice appealed to the Prosecutor General's Office to find out the status of the criminal investigation registered on the basis of an appeal by HACC judge Oleh Tkachenko. At that time, the HCJ considered the messages posted on the telegram channels "Anti-Corruption Action Center" and "Shabunin" as interference in the activities of the HACC judge, and called on law enforcement agencies to give criminal legal qualifications to such actions.

Add

In addition, as previously reported, the investigating judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered the SBI to register a criminal complaint on the grounds of forgery and military service evasion by Shabunin.

The relevant decision of 7.11.2023 was made following a complaint filed by Rostyslav Kravets, head of the Public Integrity Council. The latter, in his appeal to the SBI, asked to verify the facts that V. Shabunin was enrolled in a military unit by an order of 25.02.2022, but did not serve in the military, the media outlet adds.

Later, V. Shabunin's declaration for 2022 revealed that he received UAH 402,501 in salary from this military unit.