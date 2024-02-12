HACCU to respond to pressure from fugitive activist Shabunin - media

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 60323 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115938 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121255 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163372 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164602 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266416 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176608 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166784 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148580 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236806 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 81691 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 59390 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 95236 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 56264 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 37105 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266416 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236806 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222257 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247713 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233953 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115938 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 99689 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100420 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116955 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117623 views
HACCU to respond to pressure from fugitive activist Shabunin - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28156 views

The meeting of HACCJ judges will consider how to respond to activist Vitaliy Shabunin's attempts to influence the court by publicly criticizing the judge's decisions.

A meeting of judges has been convened in the High Anti-Corruption Court to respond to activist Vitaliy Shabunin's attempts to influence the court because he does not like the judge's application of the CPC. This is stated in the order of the HACC head Vira Mykhailenko, UNN reports with reference to "Law and Business".

Details

According to the publication, the issue of "responding to cases of attempts to put pressure on HACC judges in order to discredit or influence the impartiality of the court" is to be considered at the meeting to be held on February 13.

This refers to Shabunin's post in which he expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that the investigating judge used the so-called Lozovyi amendments in resolving the issue.

"Special congratulations to ALL HACC judges who are unable to remove the tainted Tkachenko from the investigating judges. This, by the way, is one of the signs of serious problems with the anti-corruption court," the activist reproached the HACC judges (spelling and style are preserved - ed.).

The media outlet reminds that this is not the first case of attempts to put pressure on HACC judges by the notorious activist. In October 2023, the High Council of Justice appealed to the Prosecutor General's Office to find out the status of the criminal investigation registered on the basis of an appeal by HACC judge Oleh Tkachenko. At that time, the HCJ considered the messages posted on the telegram channels "Anti-Corruption Action Center" and "Shabunin" as interference in the activities of the HACC judge, and called on law enforcement agencies to give criminal legal qualifications to such actions.

Add

In addition, as previously reported, the investigating judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered the SBI to register a criminal complaint on the grounds of forgery and military service evasion by Shabunin.

The relevant decision of 7.11.2023 was made following a complaint filed by Rostyslav Kravets, head of the Public Integrity Council. The latter, in his appeal to the SBI, asked to verify the facts that V. Shabunin was enrolled in a military unit by an order of 25.02.2022, but did not serve in the military, the media outlet adds.

Later, V. Shabunin's declaration for 2022 revealed that he received UAH 402,501 in salary from this military unit.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine

