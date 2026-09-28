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HACC did not reduce Mudra’s bail: UAH 13 million of the UAH 20 million has been deposited, and the former official remains in custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

UAH 13.094 million of the UAH 20 million bail was deposited for Mudra. HACC did not reduce the amount, and the former official remains in custody.

HACC did not reduce Mudra’s bail: UAH 13 million of the UAH 20 million has been deposited, and the former official remains in custody
What is happening in court regarding Iryna Mudra. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

A total of UAH 13 million 94 thousand has already been paid for former Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra out of the UAH 20 million bail set by the court. The defense asked the High Anti-Corruption Court to reduce the bail amount to the sum actually paid. However, the HACC did not change the preventive measure. A UNN journalist reported this from the courtroom of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Details

According to attorney Artem Krykun-Trush, UAH 5 million of the bail was paid by Iryna Mudra herself, while the remaining amount was paid by other bail depositors.

At the same time, the defense asked the court to fix the bail amount at the level already paid. The attorneys stated that they had already managed to raise the remaining amount required for the bail, but 15 banks had not accepted the payments to post the bail.

However, the HACC did not change the preventive measure imposed on Iryna Mudra, so the former official remains in custody until she pays the UAH 20 million bail.

To remind you

The HACC investigating judge upheld Iryna Mudra’s defense complaint regarding the violation of her rights during her detention, so the court ordered the NBU to investigate possible refusals to process payments for posting bail for the former official.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Iryna Mudra
National Bank of Ukraine