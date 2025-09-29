HACC confiscated an Audi Q7 used by the mayor of Sambir in Lviv region

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has granted the SAPO prosecutor's claim to declare an asset used by Sambir Mayor Yuriy Hamar as unfounded. This refers to an "Audi Q7" car, 2023 model year, worth 4.2 million hryvnias. This was reported by the SAPO press service, according to UNN.

Details

According to UNN sources, this refers to Sambir Mayor Yuriy Hamar.

On September 29, 2025, the HACC granted the SAPO prosecutor's claim to declare an asset used by the mayor of one of the cities in Lviv region as unfounded and to seize it in favor of the state (civil forfeiture). This refers to an "Audi Q7" car, 2023 model year, worth 4.2 million hryvnias. - the report says.

NABU detectives, together with SAPO prosecutors, established that in 2023, the mayor's daughter acquired ownership of the car. At the same time, there is sufficient evidence to indicate that after the purchase, it was used exclusively by the mayor. In addition, he could directly or indirectly perform actions identical in content to exercising the right to dispose of the mentioned property. This confirms that the registration of the purchase to the official's daughter was a maneuver to conceal the real owner of the car.

Subsequently, to avoid civil forfeiture of the car, the individuals carried out another purchase and sale procedure, as a result of which ownership was allegedly transferred to a third party. The analysis of the property status and expenses of the official and his family members confirmed the impossibility of acquiring this asset from legal income. Having heard the arguments of the parties, the court agreed with the position of the SAPO prosecutor and granted the claim in full. - added the SAPO.

The court's decision may be appealed within 30 days from the date of its full text.

Recall

In March, UNN reported that the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office appealed to the High Anti-Corruption Court with a request to confiscate an "Audi Q7" car worth 4.2 million hryvnias, used by Sambir Mayor Yuriy Hamar, in favor of the state.