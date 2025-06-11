HACC announced the verdict regarding former People's Deputy Kryuchkov
HACC found Dmytro Kryuchkov not guilty of organizing abuse of power, but found him guilty of embezzlement of property in particularly large amounts. The verdict can be appealed within 30 days.
The High Anti-Corruption Court found People's Deputy of Ukraine of the V convocation Dmytro Kryuchkov not guilty of organizing abuse of power or official position by another person, but found the ex-deputy guilty of seizing someone else's property, which was committed in a particularly large amount. This is reported by the press service of the VAKS, reports UNN.
Today, June 11, the panel of judges of the VAKS delivered a verdict regarding the People's Deputy of Ukraine of the V convocation. He was found not guilty of committing a criminal offense under Part 3 of Art. 27 Part 2 of Art. 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (organization of abuse of power or official position by another person). At the same time, the court found the ex-deputy guilty under Part 5 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (seizure of someone else's property, committed in a particularly large amount)
According to UNN sources, we are talking about former MP Dmytro Kryuchkov.
It is noted that the beginning of the term of serving the sentence is calculated from the moment of his actual detention. The verdict may be appealed within 30 days from the date of its announcement by filing an appeal through the High Anti-Corruption Court to the Appeal Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court.
