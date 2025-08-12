GUR drones attacked Russia's only helium production plant for missiles - source
Kyiv • UNN
Drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked the "Orenburg Helium Plant", the only enterprise in the Russian Federation that produces a critical component for missiles. Local residents heard explosions, authorities blocked a section of the M-5 "Ural" highway.
On Monday, August 11, drones of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine struck the "Orenburg Helium Plant" in the city of Orenburg, Russia. This is the only enterprise in Russia that produces a critical component for missile production, in the space industry and aviation industry. This was reported by UNN with reference to its sources.
Details
Local residents could observe the drone flights, and they also reported a series of explosions in the plant area.
Around 8:00 PM, local authorities decided to close a section of the M-5 "Ural" federal highway in the area of the settlements of Perevolotskoye and Kholodnye Klyuchi (where the target of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense is located).
Additionally
"Orenburg Helium Plant" is the only helium production enterprise in Russia and one of the largest in Europe, with an annual capacity of processing about 15 billion cubic meters of natural gas. Helium is widely used in missile production, the space industry, and the aviation industry.
The target attacked by military intelligence is directly involved in Russia's aggression against Ukraine and is one of the key objects of the Russian military-industrial complex.
Recall
On Sunday, August 10, as a result of a special operation by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the LUKOIL-Ukhtaneftepererabotka oil refinery, located in the city of Ukhta, Komi Republic, more than two thousand kilometers from the Ukrainian border, was hit.