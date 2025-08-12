$41.390.07
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
August 11, 04:37 PM
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
August 11, 02:46 PM
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 12:35 PM
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon
August 11, 10:23 AM
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
August 11, 09:52 AM
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closed
August 11, 07:41 AM
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditions
August 11, 06:00 AM
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17
August 11, 05:15 AM
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
GUR drones attacked Russia's only helium production plant for missiles - source

Kyiv • UNN

Drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked the "Orenburg Helium Plant", the only enterprise in the Russian Federation that produces a critical component for missiles. Local residents heard explosions, authorities blocked a section of the M-5 "Ural" highway.

On Monday, August 11, drones of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine struck the "Orenburg Helium Plant" in the city of Orenburg, Russia. This is the only enterprise in Russia that produces a critical component for missile production, in the space industry and aviation industry. This was reported by UNN with reference to its sources.

Details

Local residents could observe the drone flights, and they also reported a series of explosions in the plant area.

Around 8:00 PM, local authorities decided to close a section of the M-5 "Ural" federal highway in the area of the settlements of Perevolotskoye and Kholodnye Klyuchi (where the target of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense is located). 

Additionally

 "Orenburg Helium Plant" is the only helium production enterprise in Russia and one of the largest in Europe, with an annual capacity of processing about 15 billion cubic meters of natural gas. Helium is widely used in missile production, the space industry, and the aviation industry.

The target attacked by military intelligence is directly involved in Russia's aggression against Ukraine and is one of the key objects of the Russian military-industrial complex.

Recall

On Sunday, August 10, as a result of a special operation by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the LUKOIL-Ukhtaneftepererabotka oil refinery, located in the city of Ukhta, Komi Republic, more than two thousand kilometers from the Ukrainian border, was hit.

Anna Murashko

WarNews of the World
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine