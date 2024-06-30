Guerrillas recorded an evacuation convoy of vehicles that transported rf servicemen in Mariupol
Kyiv • UNN
The militants of the ATESH movement recorded an evacuation convoy carrying wounded Russian servicemen in temporarily occupied Mariupol.
"ATESH" recorded an evacuation convoy of vehicles that transported wounded servicemen in Mariupol. Our agent recorded a Kamaz and three Ural trucks loaded with wounded servicemen of the Russian Federation. At the head of the convoy was a car of the traffic police, which accompanied the convoy, followed by an ambulance with military license plates
It is noted that by the amount of equipment is not difficult to determine the situation at the front and the number of losses in the army of the rf.
