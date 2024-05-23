Guerrillas record unloading of military equipment in occupied Yevpatoriya - “ATESH”

Ukrainian guerrillas have recorded the unloading of equipment and wagons with ammunition in the temporarily occupied Yevpatoriya. This was reported by the ATES guerrilla movement, UNN reports .

In the course of reconnaissance, an agent of our movement discovered an echelon of equipment being unloaded at a freight station in Yevpatoriya. In the photo you can see BMP-3 and a T-72 tank platoon, - the statement said.

Details

In addition to the equipment, the guerrillas also recorded the unloading of railroad cars with ammunition and once again emphasized that the Russians are trying to hide behind civilians.

The occupiers hide behind civilian infrastructure, but we track the movements of the Russian military. We know exactly where to strike, and we share this information with the right people, - ATES emphasized.

Recall

New Russian military units, including FSB officers, arrived in occupied Dzhankoy to strengthen security and protection of military facilities due to significant losses suffered by Russian troops in the Kherson sector.