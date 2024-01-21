Guerrillas record transfer of Russian equipment across the railroad in Yevpatoriya

ATES guerrillas recorded the transfer of enemy equipment across the railroad in the temporarily occupied Yevpatoriya, UNN reports.

Our agents reconnoitered the transshipment of various Russian military equipment on the railroad in Yevpatoriya. In particular, they recorded the transfer of a dozen T-62 tanks and the same number of BREM-1s with REM-CL. The BREM-1 is designed to evacuate stuck and damaged vehicles (APCs, BMPs, BMDs, tanks, etc.), including from enemy fire, and the BREM-1 is designed to carry out repairs, assist drivers in carrying out maintenance and also evacuate army vehicles - the statement said.

According to the guerrillas, Russia has increasingly begun to transfer old generations of tanks in poor condition and various equipment for repair.

Earlier , UNN reported that the Russians had deployed two Onyx supersonic missile carriers in the occupied Crimea.