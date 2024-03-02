Guerrillas monitor all cargo flows in occupied Crimea - ATESH

Guerrillas from the "ATESH" movement record the movement of goods throughout the temporarily occupied Crimea, UNN reports.

Details

"ATES agents monitor all cargo movements, including by rail, on a daily basis. Due to the significant increase in the number of military personnel in our ranks, we have become much more efficient and can see literally everything," the statement said.

Addendum

Earlier it was reported that the ATESH guerrillas recorded the deployment of an entire division of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems in the Saki district of Crimea.