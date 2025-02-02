Groundhog Tymko III gave a “weather forecast” for spring

Babkak Tymko III shared his forecast for spring. He predicts its early arrival, but we will also see snow, reports UNN.

For example, Lilia Zmiy, the head of the press service of V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University, shared a video and photos of Tymko's "forecast" from his home, a biological steppe hospital in the Velykoburlutska community of Kharkiv region.

On the 21st anniversary of Groundhog Day, Volodymyr Grubnyk, head of Karazin University's biological station, deciphered this year's "forecast" of Timka III, according to which spring will be early.

He says that this year spring has not gone away, we have it and will have it. But there may still be some frosts and snow may still cover the ground, but spring will come - Grubnyk said.

In addition, students from the Biology Department of V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University treated Tymko to some fruit and vegetables.

This year, due to the unstable condition of Timka III, a groundhog who wakes up and then sleeps, he made his spring forecast remotely for the first time - in his hibernation and only in the presence of biologists-keepers.

Photo by: Yulia Gaidenko

Addendum

Today, on February 2, in Ukraine and many other countries around the world, everyone is celebrating Groundhog Day, an event that is believed to be the sign of the end of winter and the beginning of spring.