A military conflict between Greenland and the United States is unlikely, but such a scenario cannot be ruled out. This was stated by Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

He urged the island's residents to prepare for a possible invasion.

It is unlikely that there will be a military conflict, but it cannot be completely ruled out - said Nielsen.

According to him, the Greenlandic government will form a working group with representatives from all relevant local authorities to help the population prepare for possible disruptions to daily life. In addition, work is underway to communicate new recommendations to the population, including advice to have at least a five-day supply of food at home.

Greenland is under great pressure, and we must be ready for all scenarios - said Greenland's Minister of Finance, former head of government Mute B. Egede.

The publication adds that as part of strengthening the security of the territory, Denmark and seven other NATO countries sent several officers to the island last week as part of Operation Arctic Endurance. The Danish Joint Arctic Command will now expand military exercises that can be conducted year-round.

Recall

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, European leaders expressed strong protest against US President Donald Trump's intentions to acquire Greenland and his threats to impose tariffs. Despite calls for restraint from business leaders, the EU leadership emphasized its readiness to defend its sovereignty.

Sovereignty and territorial integrity of Greenland and Denmark "are not up for discussion" - von der Leyen