Green Grey band leader Andriy Yatsenko dies - social media
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Yatsenko, leader of the band Green Grey, known as Diezel, has died at the age of 55. A photo with a black ribbon appeared on the artist's official page.
A photo with a black stripe appeared on the artist's official page. There are currently no reports regarding the musician's death or its causes.
Friends and colleagues express their condolences.
The artist was known by the stage name Diezel. He was only 55 years old.
