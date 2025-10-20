$41.730.10
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
08:37 AM • 17693 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
08:22 AM • 43380 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
08:16 AM • 23737 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 26868 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 9816 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 25054 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 25950 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 64678 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 108505 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Green Grey band leader Andriy Yatsenko dies - social media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2428 views

Andriy Yatsenko, leader of the band Green Grey, known as Diezel, has died at the age of 55. A photo with a black ribbon appeared on the artist's official page.

Green Grey band leader Andriy Yatsenko dies - social media

The leader of the band Green Grey, Andriy Yatsenko, has died, UNN reports with reference to the artist's official Facebook page.

Details

A photo with a black stripe appeared on the artist's official page. There are currently no reports regarding the musician's death or its causes.

Friends and colleagues express their condolences.

Legendary Kiss rock band musician dies: what is known about Ace Frehley17.10.25, 09:30 • 3790 views

Additionally

The artist was known by the stage name Diezel. He was only 55 years old.

Limp Bizkit's legendary bassist dies: what is known about Sam Rivers19.10.25, 04:28 • 7658 views

Antonina Tumanova

