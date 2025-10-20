Green Grey band leader Andriy Yatsenko dies - social media

The leader of the band Green Grey, Andriy Yatsenko, has died, UNN reports with reference to the artist's official Facebook page.

A photo with a black stripe appeared on the artist's official page. There are currently no reports regarding the musician's death or its causes.

Friends and colleagues express their condolences.

The artist was known by the stage name Diezel. He was only 55 years old.

