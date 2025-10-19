Limp Bizkit's legendary bassist dies: what is known about Sam Rivers

Sam Rivers, bassist of the American band Limp Bizkit, died at the age of 49 on Saturday, October 18. This was reported by People magazine, citing the rock band on social media, according to UNN.

Details

On Saturday, October 18, nu-metal band Limp Bizkit posted on Instagram about the death of Sam Rivers.

"Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our beating heart," the band captioned a photo of Rivers.

We love you, Sam. We will always carry you with us. Rest in peace, brother. Your music will never end - the post reads.

The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Earlier, the musician had serious health problems, even undergoing a liver transplant, but still returned to music.

The band expressed deep condolences to the musician's family and loved ones and promised to pay proper tribute to him in future events.

For reference

It is known that Rivers was one of the founders of Limp Bizkit and made a significant contribution to the band's musical style and sound.

He played a key role in shaping the characteristic blend of nu-metal and rap-rock that brought Limp Bizkit worldwide fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Limp Bizkit, known for songs like "Behind Blue Eyes" and "Take a Look Around."

Recall

