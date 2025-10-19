Limp Bizkit's legendary bassist dies: what is known about Sam Rivers

$41.640.00
48.520.00
ukenru
09:14 PM • 9080 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
08:45 PM • 16881 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 23847 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
October 18, 09:59 AM • 38012 views
How much do construction services cost and where is the highest demand: analytics
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 30179 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
October 18, 12:34 AM • 45555 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 67851 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 46570 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 48812 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 36721 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.9m/s
89%
749mm
Popular news
Tomahawk promise to Ukraine: US President did not say "no" to long-range missiles - ZelenskyyOctober 18, 04:12 PM • 6488 views
The government has established a Coordination Headquarters to accelerate the protection of energy facilitiesOctober 18, 04:43 PM • 3074 views
"No body, no evidence": a mysterious court case in France where a man received decades in prisonOctober 18, 05:06 PM • 4470 views
Repair of ZNPP: restoration of power supply will take about a week - GrossiOctober 18, 05:41 PM • 9374 views
Hundreds of Hungarian citizens posed as Ukrainian refugees in GermanyOctober 18, 07:05 PM • 4076 views
Publications
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 92550 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 115512 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 140101 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 104875 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 129663 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Viktor Liashko
Nataliia Kalmykova
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 24943 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 39654 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 45262 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 73101 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 119936 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Bild
The Washington Post

Limp Bizkit's legendary bassist dies: what is known about Sam Rivers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

Sam Rivers, Limp Bizkit's bassist, died on Saturday, October 18, at the age of 48. The band posted a message about his death on Instagram, without disclosing the cause.

Limp Bizkit's legendary bassist dies: what is known about Sam Rivers

Sam Rivers, bassist of the American band Limp Bizkit, died at the age of 49 on Saturday, October 18. This was reported by People magazine, citing the rock band on social media, according to UNN.

Details

On Saturday, October 18, nu-metal band Limp Bizkit posted on Instagram about the death of Sam Rivers.

"Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our beating heart," the band captioned a photo of Rivers.

We love you, Sam. We will always carry you with us. Rest in peace, brother. Your music will never end

- the post reads.

The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Earlier, the musician had serious health problems, even undergoing a liver transplant, but still returned to music.

The band expressed deep condolences to the musician's family and loved ones and promised to pay proper tribute to him in future events.

For reference

It is known that Rivers was one of the founders of Limp Bizkit and made a significant contribution to the band's musical style and sound.

He played a key role in shaping the characteristic blend of nu-metal and rap-rock that brought Limp Bizkit worldwide fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Limp Bizkit, known for songs like "Behind Blue Eyes" and "Take a Look Around."

Recall

Legendary guitarist and vocalist of the band Kiss Ace Frehley (real name - Paul Daniel Frehley) died at the age of 74.

"The Godfather" star Diane Keaton dies in US11.10.25, 22:20 • 6765 views

Vita Zelenetska

CultureNews of the World