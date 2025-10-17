Legendary Kiss rock band musician dies: what is known about Ace Frehley

Legendary guitarist and vocalist of the band Kiss, Ace Frehley (real name Paul Daniel Frehley), has died at the age of 74. His family announced this, as reported by UNN with reference to NBC News.

Details

He created the image and makeup of the character "Space Ace" when he joined the band Kiss. Frehley played in the band from its inception in 1973 until 1982.

After leaving Kiss, Ace continued his solo career, and by the time of the reunion in 1996, he was the most successful of the musicians who had ever left the band. He collaborated with Kiss until 2002, when he called his concert tour his farewell and left the band again.

The musician died after a recent fall at his home, according to a statement posted on his social media. The cause of death was not immediately released.

Since 1976, Frehley was married to Janet Trerotola. In 1980, they had a daughter, Monica.

Recall

Legendary Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22 at the age of 76. The cause of death was cardiac arrest, myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, and Parkinson's disease.