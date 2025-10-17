Legendary Kiss rock band musician dies: what is known about Ace Frehley

$41.760.01
The enemy lost 29,000 servicemen in September: Syrskyi on the disruption of the Russian spring-summer offensive campaign
October 16, 09:15 PM • 38548 views
"We need them too": Trump made a statement regarding the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
October 16, 07:40 PM • 45991 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Washington to meet with Donald TrumpVideo
October 16, 05:21 PM • 34866 views
Trump to meet Putin in Budapest
Exclusive
October 16, 03:34 PM • 37722 views
When the strength of professionals meets the courage of veterans: the story of the unification of FC Metalist 1925 and AMP FC UnbreakablePhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 03:13 PM • 39329 views
Ukraine is monitoring the situation in Belarus, we do not see a specific major threat to the north of Ukraine - member of the national security committee
October 16, 12:39 PM • 53780 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
October 16, 09:20 AM • 37355 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
October 16, 07:59 AM • 45495 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 85003 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Emergency power outages canceled in a number of regions of UkraineOctober 16, 08:38 PM
India cut Russian oil imports by 50% after talks with US - ReutersOctober 16, 08:59 PM
Kryvyi Rih under massive drone attack: over 10 explosions and firesOctober 16, 09:34 PM
Trump named the composition of the US delegation for negotiations with Russia on UkraineOctober 16, 10:31 PM
Iran summons Polish diplomat over 'Shahed' drone display in British ParliamentOctober 16, 11:02 PM
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to do
October 16, 07:53 AM
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 84985 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showOctober 16, 07:27 AM
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"October 15, 11:45 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Troels Lund Poulsen
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
United States
Budapest
Hungary
Washington, D.C.
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoOctober 15, 03:48 PM
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairOctober 15, 12:05 AM
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsOctober 14, 01:19 PM
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsOctober 14, 01:05 PM
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourOctober 13, 03:39 PM
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
MIM-104 Patriot
The Times

Legendary Kiss rock band musician dies: what is known about Ace Frehley

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

The cause of the legendary musician's death was not immediately released.

Legendary Kiss rock band musician dies: what is known about Ace Frehley

Legendary guitarist and vocalist of the band Kiss, Ace Frehley (real name Paul Daniel Frehley), has died at the age of 74. His family announced this, as reported by UNN with reference to NBC News.

Details

He created the image and makeup of the character "Space Ace" when he joined the band Kiss. Frehley played in the band from its inception in 1973 until 1982.

After leaving Kiss, Ace continued his solo career, and by the time of the reunion in 1996, he was the most successful of the musicians who had ever left the band. He collaborated with Kiss until 2002, when he called his concert tour his farewell and left the band again.

The musician died after a recent fall at his home, according to a statement posted on his social media. The cause of death was not immediately released.

Since 1976, Frehley was married to Janet Trerotola. In 1980, they had a daughter, Monica.

Recall

Legendary Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22 at the age of 76. The cause of death was cardiac arrest, myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, and Parkinson's disease.

Yevhen Ustimenko

