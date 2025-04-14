Great Monday, Day of the Americas: what else is celebrated on April 14

Today, April 14, is Great Monday, which is the first day of Holy Week. This day symbolizes the beginning of the last week before Easter, when Christians remember the events leading up to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, UNN writes.

Great Monday

Great Monday is the first day of Holy Week, which is Holy Week. On this day, believers remember the figure of the righteous Joseph, who was sold into slavery by his brothers out of envy. Later, he saved his family from famine - just as Christ, given to death, gave salvation to all mankind.

During the service in the temple, a passage from the Gospel about the barren fig tree, which Jesus cursed because it did not bear fruit, is read. This is an image of a soul that does not bear the fruits of repentance, faith, and good deeds.

On this day, it is allowed to clean the house, work in the garden or in the garden. However, the strictest part of fasting also begins - only bread, fruits, vegetables and water are allowed. This is a time of focus, prayer and spiritual cleansing before the great mystery of the Resurrection.

World Chagas Disease Day

Every year on April 14, World Chagas Disease Day is celebrated - an initiative of the World Health Organization, designed to draw attention to one of the "hidden" tropical diseases, which claims thousands of lives every year.

Chagas disease is caused by the parasite Trypanosoma cruzi, which is mostly transmitted through the bites of triatomine bugs, also known as "kissing bugs". The infection can also be transmitted through blood, organ transplantation, during pregnancy or when eating contaminated food.

Most cases of the disease are recorded in Latin America, but due to global travel and migration, it goes beyond endemic regions. In the early stages, the disease may not have symptoms, which complicates diagnosis, and in later stages, it affects the heart, nervous and digestive systems.

Look at the Sky Day

Look at the Sky Day is a reminder that sometimes it's worth stopping, looking up and just admiring the sky.

This unofficial holiday encourages people around the world to break away from everyday life, screens and worries to pay attention to the boundless space above them. Blue during the day, starry at night, the sky is both a picture, an inspiration, and a mystery that mankind has been trying to unravel for centuries.

Day of the Americas

This holiday was established to celebrate the friendship, cooperation and common history of the countries of North, Central and South America.

The Day of the Americas was founded in 1931 as a symbol of the unity of the states of the Western Hemisphere. The date was chosen not by chance - it was on April 14, 1890 that the Inter-American Commission was created, which later grew into the Organization of American States (OAS).

On this day, the United States traditionally remembers the common values of democracy, freedom and development, and also emphasizes the importance of international cooperation between the countries of the continent. Although the holiday is not a public holiday, it is celebrated by educational institutions, diplomatic missions and cultural organizations.

Day of High Achievements

This day is dedicated to everyone who is not afraid to dream of something significant, set ambitious goals and move towards them, despite obstacles.

The Day of High Achievements encourages people to think about their own goals, to take a step forward - to the changes they have long sought. It can be both personal development and professional growth, creative ideas or internal changes.

The holiday does not have an official status, but it has gained popularity due to its simple idea: not to limit yourself in aspirations. On this day, many people share motivational stories, plans, or are simply inspired to take actions that are postponed "for later".

International Football Goalkeeper Day

International Football Goalkeeper Day is celebrated annually on April 14. This holiday was established to honor the important role of goalkeepers in football and to emphasize their contribution to team play. A goalkeeper is not just the last line of defense, but also a leader who often saves the team in the most difficult moments of the game.

This day became an opportunity for fans and professionals to remember the best goalkeepers in history, their unforgettable saves, brave deeds and contribution to the great sport. The celebration of this holiday inspires young football players to strive for high results in this important role on the field.

Commemoration of St. Martin the Confessor, Pope of Rome

On this day, the Church commemorates St. Martin the Confessor, Pope of Rome. He was born in the city of Todi (Italy) at the end of the 6th century. Before becoming Pope, Martin performed diplomatic missions at the Byzantine court. In 649, he was elected to the Apostolic See, where he became known for his resolute struggle against the heresy of monothelitism, which was spreading in the empire.

Monothelitism stated that there is only one divine will in Jesus Christ, which contradicted the decisions of the Council of Chalcedon in 451. Pope Martin openly opposed this heresy and the imperial decree "Typos", which forbade discussion of the issue of will in Christ. For his devotion to the Orthodox faith, he was persecuted and imprisoned, but his contribution to the defense of Christian dogma remained in the history of the Church as a great feat.

