Great Britain welcomed Ukraine's agreement with the USA on economic cooperation
Kyiv • UNN
David Lammy assured of the continuation of the 100-year partnership between London and Kyiv. The agreement deepens the economic and security ties between the two countries.
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy welcomed the signing of the agreement on economic cooperation between Ukraine and the United States and assured of the continuation of London's 100-year partnership with Kyiv. He wrote about this on the social network X, writes UNN.
Great Britain welcomes the steps taken by the United States and Ukraine to sign an economic partnership agreement. Great Britain's support for Ukraine remains unwavering. Thanks to our 100-year partnership, we are deepening economic and security ties for future generations of both our countries.
Supplement
Ukraine and the USA signed an agreement on minerals.
First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko reported that Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States of America on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund.
Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the agreement is based on five key principles:
- equality: The Fund is created on a 50/50 basis and both parties have equal voting rights:
- preservation of control: Ukraine retains full control over mineral resources, infrastructure and natural resources;
- new investments, not debts: the agreement does not provide for any debt obligations;
- guaranteed investors and buyers: The Fund will invest in projects and will guarantee commercial purchases of products on a "take or pay" basis;
- consistency with the European integration course: the agreement will not be an obstacle to Ukraine's membership in the EU.