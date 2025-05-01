Great Britain welcomed Ukraine's agreement with the USA on economic cooperation

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy welcomed the signing of the agreement on economic cooperation between Ukraine and the United States and assured of the continuation of London's 100-year partnership with Kyiv. He wrote about this on the social network X, writes UNN.

Great Britain welcomes the steps taken by the United States and Ukraine to sign an economic partnership agreement. Great Britain's support for Ukraine remains unwavering. Thanks to our 100-year partnership, we are deepening economic and security ties for future generations of both our countries. - the message says.

Ukraine and the USA signed an agreement on minerals.

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko reported that Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States of America on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the agreement is based on five key principles: