Great Britain extends program for protection of Ukrainian refugees for two years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Great Britain continues support programs for refugees from Ukraine. Citizens of Ukraine will be able to obtain a residence permit for another 24 months.

Great Britain extends program for protection of Ukrainian refugees for two years

Ukrainian refugees can continue to apply for support programs from the UK government. This was announced by UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper during a speech in Parliament, UNN reports.

Details

The high-ranking official stated that the UK is doing everything possible to help people fleeing war and persecution. This refers to Hong Kong, Ukraine, and Syria.

We will continue to contribute to supporting Ukraine by extending the Ukraine extension scheme for another 24 months, with further details to be provided later

- emphasized Yvette Cooper.

Context

The Ukraine extension scheme was established in February 2024. Ukrainian citizens or family members of Ukrainian citizens living in Britain under one of the schemes can apply for the program and receive a residence permit for another 18 months.

A school has opened in Britain to help refugee children from Ukraine preserve their native language and identity19.07.25, 17:23 • 4735 views

Yehor Brailian

SocietyNews of the World
charity
United Kingdom
Ukraine