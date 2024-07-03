Grants for university education to be experimented with this year - Ministry of Education
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Education expects that a government decree will soon be issued to ensure the experimental introduction of a limited form of the tuition grant system this year.
The Ministry of Education expects that in the near future a government decree will be issued to ensure the experimental introduction of a limited form of the system of grants for education this year. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Education and Science Mykhailo Vynnytsky during a telethon on Wednesday, a correspondent of UNN reports.
We expect a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers to be issued shortly, which should ensure the experimental introduction of grants in a limited form this year. Accordingly, those who decide that they do not want to enroll or have not enrolled in the state-funded form of education and instead enroll on a contract will be able to receive partial state funding through a grant, according to certain parameters
He gave an example that if university tuition can cost 45-50 thousand UAH, then a grant can be for 15-20 thousand UAH, which will partially fund students.
"There will not be as many grants this year as the law envisaged, but this is a way to test the system to see how popular it is, how much it can direct some students to the specialties that the state needs," said Vynnytsky.
Addendum
The Verkhovna Rada passed a law that proposes a new approach to financing higher education, including the introduction of a system of grants for education.