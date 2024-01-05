Grant Opportunities for Youth: MHP-Hromada Tells About Projects for 2024

The MHP-Community Charitable Foundation has prepared a list of grant opportunities for young people for 2024, UNN reports.

Details

The European Heritage Days are a joint initiative of the Council of Europe and the European Commission. Its goal is to raise awareness of Europe's cultural diversity. The theme for 2024 is "A legacy of networks, routes and connections". The events are held on weekends in September.

You can join the initiative until June 1. To do this, you need to write to the national coordinator ([email protected]) about the intentions of the community or organization, indicating the idea of your activities.

YOUNG EUROPEAN #HERITAGEMAKERS - is a competition for children and young people who want to present the heritage of their people to the world.

To participate, you need to organize an event with participants aged 6-11 and 11-17, focusing on the question "What is your European heritage?". You need a video (up to 5 minutes) or a visual image + description.

Download the application and fill out the form by February 28, 2024: https://www.europeanheritagedays.com/Young-European-Heritage-Makers/Add-Your-Story

The winners will be announced in May and will travel to Strasbourg (France).

EUROPEAN HERITAGE DAYS STORIES is a competition that aims to highlight the stories that are born behind the scenes of the organization of European Heritage Days events from 48 European countries.

For more information and the application form, please follow the link: https://www.europeanheritagedays.com/Story

CROSS-BORDER COOPERATION GRANTS - projects that embody best practices in heritage preservation, innovative activities in the areas of education, inclusion, intercultural dialogue, gender equality, and environmental protection are welcome here.

To participate, you need to write to the national coordinator ([email protected]) about your desire to join, describe the project idea, add a brief concept and a list of potential partner organizations from other countries.

For more information about all the features, follow the link:

https://www.facebook.com/MHPgromadi/posts/669891752022349

Help

