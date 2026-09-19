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"Graham did not doubt for a moment": Zelenskyy thanked the US for the law on "hellish sanctions" against the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Zelenskyy thanked Trump and the US Congress for passing "hellish sanctions" against Russia. He called for the law to be implemented as soon as possible and for pressure on the Russian Federation to be increased.

"Graham did not doubt for a moment": Zelenskyy thanked the US for the law on "hellish sanctions" against the Russian Federation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to the President of the United States, senators and members of the House of Representatives, and everyone who contributed to the adoption of the law on "hell sanctions" against russia. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, the best way to honor the memory of the law's co-author, Lindsey Graham, would be the "full and fastest possible implementation of the provisions of this law."

When Lindsey Graham was here, in Ukraine, he always spoke about how important it was not to ease pressure on russia, to strengthen sanctions, and to seek a path to peace. In particular, this applies to those capitals where decisions are made on purchasing Russian oil, providing Russia with financial services, and involving Russian companies linked to putin and the war in normal business relations in other countries. Senator Graham never doubted for a moment that America had enough strength to fight dictators and achieve results if it acted properly

- Zelenskyy wrote.

He added that the best reward for everyone helping Ukraine put pressure on russia to end the war would be peace.

"Peace and the removal of all the problems and challenges brought by this war. Peace comes through strength. Calm comes through security. And the best guarantee of security is determination," the President added.

Let us recall

U.S. President Donald Trump signed the law on "hell sanctions" against russia.

Earlier, the U.S. House of Representatives supported the Senate version of bill H.R. 5334, which provides for a major strengthening of sanctions against russia and the possibility of imposing tariffs of up to 100% on countries purchasing Russian energy resources.

"America has a chance to send the aggressor a signal" — Zelenskyy expects Graham's bill to help force the Russian Federation to choose peace18.09.26, 23:03 • 1538 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Lindsey Graham
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States