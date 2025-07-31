Government simplified the production and supply of explosives for the front: what is known

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted new rules for the production, procurement, and supply of ammunition and explosives to provide the Defense Forces with everything necessary in the shortest possible time.

Details

The document defines a clear algorithm of actions for manufacturers, suppliers, and state structures that work with explosives. Relevant changes have also been made to other regulatory acts to unify procedures.

Among the key innovations

Enterprises that already have the status of manufacturers can freely continue their activities in accordance with the experimental procedure approved by Resolution No. 763. Certificates for the storage of explosive materials, issued earlier, remain valid throughout the entire period of the new Procedure. Re-passing procedures is not required. Industrial explosive materials, including hunting powder, used in ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are automatically considered military. This significantly simplifies their use.

The government also removed bureaucratic barriers for enterprises that have appropriate technologies. Now, the launch of ammunition production will be faster and more efficient.

Addition

It should be recalled that the state launched an experimental project that allowed private enterprises to obtain the status of a defense product manufacturer, including ammunition, through a simplified procedure. This became the basis for active public-private partnership.

Also, in 2024, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Strategic Industries concluded a number of long-term contracts with private manufacturers. Therefore, some ammunition is already being produced in Ukraine through a full cycle - from the production of explosives to the assembly and testing of the finished product.

