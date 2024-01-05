Government plans to reform higher education: introduce grants and soft loans

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 65147 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 108159 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 137224 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135640 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175227 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171273 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281205 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178171 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167162 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148815 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103240 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103000 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105012 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 74818 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 48602 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 65160 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281207 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249048 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234175 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259536 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 34305 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 137228 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106074 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106078 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122233 views
Actual
Government plans to reform higher education: introduce grants and soft loans

Government plans to reform higher education: introduce grants and soft loans

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25596 views

The Ukrainian government plans to reform higher education by introducing state grants and soft loans to increase state support for students.

The government plans to launch a large-scale reform of higher education this year. In addition to state-funded and contractual education, they want to introduce state grants and soft loans. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine  Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports. 

This year we plan to launch a large-scale reform of higher education. Currently, there are state-funded and contractual programs. We propose to change this approach in order to provide state support to as many students as possible. Today, we are adopting a draft law that provides that in the future students will be able to study at the expense of the state order, state grants, soft loans, and on a contract basis

- Shmyhal said. 

"The opportunity to study free of charge will be provided to the best applicants according to the competitive score. Some of the state-funded places will also be provided to vulnerable categories. The state order will primarily concern specialties that the state needs. For example, society needs teachers and doctors. Therefore, the state will fully pay for education for the best applicants in these specialties. And after successful graduation, it will offer the first job," said Shmyhal. 

He said that state grants will allow to cover all or part of the training costs. 

"These grants will not have to be repaid, and they do not include any work obligations. The amount of the grant will be determined by two criteria. The first is the results of an external knowledge assessment. The second is the chosen specialty. Although the amount of the grant will not necessarily cover the full cost of education, the number of applicants who will receive financial support will increase significantly due to a more equitable distribution of such support," Shmyhal said. 

He emphasized that today we have 60% of students studying on a contract basis. 

"Our goal is for 60% of students to receive various types of government support: government orders, grants, vouchers or, in the future, soft loans. It is important that this new system will apply only to new entrants," Shmyhal said. 

In addition, according to him, among the innovations we also propose is the establishment of special conditions for admission to universities for our veterans, children of fallen Ukrainian Heroes, children with disabilities, orphans and other privileged categories.

Addendum

The national multi-subject test in 2024 is scheduled to take place in May. Security measures at temporary exam centers will also be strengthened, including the use of metal detectors to prevent participants from carrying phones.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society

Contact us about advertising