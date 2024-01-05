Government plans to reform higher education: introduce grants and soft loans

The government plans to launch a large-scale reform of higher education this year. In addition to state-funded and contractual education, they want to introduce state grants and soft loans. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

This year we plan to launch a large-scale reform of higher education. Currently, there are state-funded and contractual programs. We propose to change this approach in order to provide state support to as many students as possible. Today, we are adopting a draft law that provides that in the future students will be able to study at the expense of the state order, state grants, soft loans, and on a contract basis - Shmyhal said.

"The opportunity to study free of charge will be provided to the best applicants according to the competitive score. Some of the state-funded places will also be provided to vulnerable categories. The state order will primarily concern specialties that the state needs. For example, society needs teachers and doctors. Therefore, the state will fully pay for education for the best applicants in these specialties. And after successful graduation, it will offer the first job," said Shmyhal.

He said that state grants will allow to cover all or part of the training costs.

"These grants will not have to be repaid, and they do not include any work obligations. The amount of the grant will be determined by two criteria. The first is the results of an external knowledge assessment. The second is the chosen specialty. Although the amount of the grant will not necessarily cover the full cost of education, the number of applicants who will receive financial support will increase significantly due to a more equitable distribution of such support," Shmyhal said.

He emphasized that today we have 60% of students studying on a contract basis.

"Our goal is for 60% of students to receive various types of government support: government orders, grants, vouchers or, in the future, soft loans. It is important that this new system will apply only to new entrants," Shmyhal said.

In addition, according to him, among the innovations we also propose is the establishment of special conditions for admission to universities for our veterans, children of fallen Ukrainian Heroes, children with disabilities, orphans and other privileged categories.

Addendum

The national multi-subject test in 2024 is scheduled to take place in May. Security measures at temporary exam centers will also be strengthened, including the use of metal detectors to prevent participants from carrying phones.