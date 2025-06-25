Government personnel decisions: who gained and who lost their position

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has made a number of personnel decisions regarding central executive bodies and regional state administrations. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

Details

According to Melnychuk, Taras Lozynskyi has been appointed First Deputy Head of the State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine.

Also, Volodymyr Feshchenko became the First Deputy Head of the State Agency of Ukraine for the Management of the Exclusion Zone.

In addition, the government decided to dismiss Dmytro Hryshchak from the post of Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

In addition to appointments in central executive bodies, the Cabinet approved candidates for leadership positions in regional administrations.

Lyudmyla Bukharina was approved for the position of Deputy Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.

The appointment of Oleksandr Tolokonnikov as Deputy Head of the Kherson Regional State Administration for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization was also approved.

