Government launches an experiment with rental subsidies for IDPs: who can apply
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a project to provide rental subsidies to IDPs in 9 regions of Ukraine. The social standard for the area is 13.65 square meters per person, and the basic rate of mandatory payment is 30% of income.
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a pilot project under which internally displaced persons from 9 regions of Ukraine will be able to receive a rental subsidy. The social standard for calculating rental subsidies for IDPs has been set at 13.65 square meters per person. This was announced by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports.
The proposal of the Ministry of Social Policy regarding the implementation of a two-year experimental project to provide subsidies to internally displaced persons for the payment of the cost or part of the cost of hiring (renting) residential premises in the settlements of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson was agreed regions, except for those included in the list of territories where hostilities are (were) being waged or temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation, approved by the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, for which the dates of the end of hostilities (ceasing the possibility of hostilities) or temporary occupation have not been determined , and compensation of part of the personal income tax and military levy
He pointed out that the government has also approved the procedure for implementing the pilot project. It is envisaged that the provision of a rental subsidy will be possible only if a rental agreement is executed between the tenant and the landlord, which will be subject to registration and accounting in the database of rental agreements created by the Pension Fund of Ukraine.
Melnychuk pointed out that the provision of a subsidy for renting housing will not limit the ability of the MEs to receive a subsidy for housing and communal services.
To calculate the rental subsidy, the social standard for the area of rented housing per person in an IDP household is 13.65 square meters, but not less than 35.22 square meters per family.
The rental subsidy will be granted if the tenant's household expenditures exceed the mandatory payment, the basic interest rate of which will be 30% of the total household income, Melnychuk added.