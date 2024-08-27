Government is ready to start construction of the National Military Cemetery

Ukraine is ready to begin construction of the National Military Memorial Cemetery, and it will start soon.

This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during the forum “Ukraine 2024. Independence”, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Regarding the National Memorial Cemetery. The path that has already been taken, the funds allocated by the state, the projects that have been implemented, the land that has been allocated - all of this was absolutely within the law, very openly, with public oversight. The tender, which was held to the letter, met all the requirements of the state. That is, it was transparent... No one in the country has experience in building a National Memorial Cemetery. Accordingly, there is no single company that knows exactly how to build it. There are a number of companies, each of which knows certain specifics in its part - Shmygal said.

He noted that the companies had formed a consortium and participated in the tender. “We are ready to start construction now. I think the construction will be started in the near future,” Shmyhal said.

He also commented on the situation with the restoration of Okhmatdyt.

Regarding Okhmatdyt... As of today, the damage is being examined... Therefore, the examination will be completed within one month, after which decisions will be made on tenders and further steps - Shmyhal said

Context

On August 1, the Prozorro system determined the winner for the construction of the first phase - it was the Building UA consortium, which was created the day after the tender was announced.

According to Suspilne , citing Yaroslav Starushchenko, deputy director of the National Military Memorial Cemetery, the winning company is a consortium, that is, a group of companies with diverse experience. There are many successful cases when different companies unite in this way.

