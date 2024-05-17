Government dismisses three deputy ministers of community development

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed three deputy ministers of community development, territories and infrastructure. This was announced by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports.

Melnychuk said he was fired:

- Azarkhina Oleksandra Konstantinovna from the position of Deputy Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine;

- Yuriy Yuriyovych Vaskov from the position of Deputy Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine;

- Anna Stanislavivna Yurchenko from the position of Deputy Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine for European Integration.

Addendum

On May 17, the government dismissed Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk and appointed him First Deputy of the same department.

The Ukrainian parliament voted to dismiss Oleksandr Kubrakov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.

First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko statedthat personnel issues regarding the appointment of new ministers, including those currently performing their duties in the status of acting ministers, may be considered at the next meeting.