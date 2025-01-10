Government creates new coordination center to manage frontline regions: what is known

The Cabinet of Ministers has established a Coordination Center for the management of regions in the areas where military operations are underway or have been conducted. The main tasks of the center will be to coordinate the actions of executive authorities, support the economy, provide humanitarian support and restore the territories. This was announced by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in Telegram, UNN reports.

"The Coordination Center for the management of regions where military operations are underway or temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation has been established as a temporary advisory body to the Cabinet of Ministers. The Regulations on the Coordination Center and its staff have been approved," Melnychuk said.

Addendum

According to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, the chairman will be Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba, and the deputy will be Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA.

The main tasks of the center:

coordinating the actions of executive authorities;

maintaining social and economic stability;

identifying ways to solve problematic issues;

improving the regulatory framework;

ensuring security, humanitarian support and restoration of the territories.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine established a coordination center for combating illicit trafficking in firearms, their parts and components, and ammunition.