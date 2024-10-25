Government approves plan to counteract corruption and other offenses in the MSEC - Shmyhal
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a plan to fight corruption in medical and social expert commissions and set up a group to review their decisions. MSECs will be liquidated by the end of the year, and inspections will last three months.
The Government of Ukraine has approved a plan to combat corruption in medical and social expert commissions, and a special group will review their decisions. The inspections will take place over the next three months. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting, UNN reports.
"Pursuant to the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council and the President, the Government approves a plan to combat corruption and other offenses among the MSEK," Shmyhal said.
According to Shmyhal, the medical and social expert commissions as they exist will be liquidated this year.
"A group is being set up to review the decisions made by the MSEC. Inspections will continue for the next three months," the Prime Minister emphasized
He added that in November, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Digital Transformation will present a solution to digitalize all stages of the MSEC.
"The Pension Fund, together with the State Bureau of Investigation, the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine, should conduct a quick audit of all disability pension payments to prosecutors and other government officials. The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Social Policy should immediately submit to the government draft laws on comprehensive reform of the Medical Expert Commission," Shmyhal said.
According to him, there are already clearly defined deadlines and those responsible for its implementation.
"This issue should be a priority for all ministries and ministers personally. The results of the implementation of the decisions of the President and the National Security and Defense Council will be reflected in the relevant conclusions," he added.
The MSEC reform: a loud name or real changes?15.10.24, 10:15 • 161195 views
Recall
No NSDC decision or presidential decree is needed to liquidate or reform the MSEC. Health Minister Viktor Lyashko could have initiated this on his own, since formally, the MECs are under the control of the Ministry of Health. According to Iryna Korzhenkova, an analyst at the Center for Joint Action, given the scale of the work that has been launched so far, we should not expect that after December 31, the problems in this area will simply disappear, but will move to another level.