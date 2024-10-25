Government approves plan to counteract corruption and other offenses in the MSEC - Shmyhal

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 23664 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 120174 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 176200 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 110705 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 346571 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174874 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145791 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196406 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125238 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108277 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Government approves plan to counteract corruption and other offenses in the MSEC - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16174 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a plan to fight corruption in medical and social expert commissions and set up a group to review their decisions. MSECs will be liquidated by the end of the year, and inspections will last three months.

Government approves plan to counteract corruption and other offenses in the MSEC - Shmyhal

The Government of Ukraine has approved a plan to combat corruption in medical and social expert commissions, and a special group will review their decisions.  The inspections will take place over the next three months. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting, UNN reports.

"Pursuant to the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council and the President, the Government approves a plan to combat corruption and other offenses among the MSEK," Shmyhal said.

According to Shmyhal, the medical and social expert commissions as they exist will be liquidated this year.

"A group is being set up to review the decisions made by the MSEC. Inspections will continue for the next three months," the Prime Minister emphasized

He added that in November, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Digital Transformation will present a solution to digitalize all stages of the MSEC.

"The Pension Fund, together with the State Bureau of Investigation, the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine, should conduct a quick audit of all disability pension payments to prosecutors and other government officials. The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Social Policy should immediately submit to the government draft laws on comprehensive reform of the Medical Expert Commission," Shmyhal said.

According to him, there are already clearly defined deadlines and those responsible for its implementation.

"This issue should be a priority for all ministries and ministers personally. The results of the implementation of the decisions of the President and the National Security and Defense Council will be reflected in the relevant conclusions," he added.

Recall

No NSDC decision or presidential decree is needed to liquidate or reform the MSEC. Health Minister Viktor Lyashko could have initiated this on his own, since formally, the MECs are under the control of the Ministry of Health. According to Iryna Korzhenkova, an analyst at the Center for Joint Action, given the scale of the work that has been launched so far, we should not expect that after December 31, the problems in this area will simply disappear, but will move to another level.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

