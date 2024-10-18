Government Approves Appointment of Deputy Head of Zhytomyr RSA
Kyiv • UNN
The Government approved the appointment of Natalia Arendarchuk as Deputy Head of the Zhytomyr RSA. A new Deputy Head of the State Labor Service was also appointed and the Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy was dismissed.
At its meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of Natalia Arendarchuk as deputy head of the Zhytomyr regional state administration. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports.
“Appointment of Natalia Petrivna Arendarchuk as Deputy Head of Zhytomyr Regional State Administration has been approved,” Melnychuk wrote on Telegram.
Also, according to him, the government..:
- Volodymyr Honcharuk was appointed Deputy Head of the State Labor Service of Ukraine.
- Vitaliy Holovnya was dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.