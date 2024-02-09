Government allows round-the-clock operation of shopping malls

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has granted the right to territorial centers of recruitment and social support to work around the clock. This was announced by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

"Amendments have been made to the Regulations on Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers," Melnychuk wrote.

He said that it is envisaged that during mobilization and/or martial law, territorial recruitment and social support centers will be entitled to work around the clock:

- consider cases of administrative offenses and impose administrative penalties in accordance with the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses;

- to organize medical examinations and psychological examinations by military medical commissions of persons liable for military service and reservists (for district MCCs and JFOs) at regular intervals;

- maintain personalized and high-quality records of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists, and records of vehicles to be transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during mobilization and wartime.

Addendum

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets statedthat he would not categorically grant additional powers to the TCC.

Lubinets also statedthat TCC employees do not have the right to take documents and physically detain Ukrainian citizens.