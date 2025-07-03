$41.810.01
Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
03:32 PM • 3431 views
Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
02:02 PM • 16518 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
01:42 PM • 27316 views
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
12:41 PM • 29922 views
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
July 3, 09:27 AM • 51372 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 85015 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
July 3, 07:48 AM • 53896 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
July 3, 06:58 AM • 52916 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
July 3, 06:55 AM • 39585 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
July 3, 06:19 AM • 29201 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Google launches AI chatbot in Workspace with Gems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 470 views

Google has extended artificial intelligence capabilities into Workspace by integrating Gems - personalised assistants powered by Google Gemini. They are available in Gmail, Docs, Drive, Tables and Slides, allowing users to programme them for different tasks.

Google launches AI chatbot in Workspace with Gems

Google has expanded the capabilities of artificial intelligence in Workspace. Now smart assistants will help in Gmail, Docs, Drive, Sheets, and Slides.

Gems, available in the Gemini app - they will appear in the sidebar in Google Docs, Sheets, Drive, Slides, and Gmail.

UNN reports with reference to TechPulse and the Google blog.

Details

A new important step in Google's strategy to increase productivity: Google Workspace has been enriched with a new feature that will delight users who frequently use AI Gemini.

Google Workspace users can now use their own "advanced AI chatbots" in Google Docs, Slides, Sheets, Drive, and Gmail.

Help for those who are not yet familiar with Gems

These are individual AI assistants based on Google Gemini. They can be programmed independently using special instructions.

For example:

  • you can teach Gem to help with teaching at school: You can create a Gem that generates lesson plans based on the structure required by your educational institution. To do this, you should specify the subject, topic, and the AI chatbot will find what you need.
    • or in learning: you can create a digital tutor that breaks down complex topics into simple explanations.
      • and you can also conduct "brainstorms";
        • or record, compose, or code something.

          So, Gems will be in the sidebar of every Google app you use every day.

          Recall

          Google has begun the global rollout of the Veo 3 video generation model, which allows creating 8-second videos based on text prompts. Only Google AI Pro subscribers have access to it, with a limit of three videos per day.

          The Grok chatbot has received a "memory" function that allows it to remember details of past conversations. This makes responses more personalized, like in ChatGPT and Gemini.

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          Ihor Telezhnikov

