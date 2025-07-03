Google launches AI chatbot in Workspace with Gems

Google has expanded the capabilities of artificial intelligence in Workspace. Now smart assistants will help in Gmail, Docs, Drive, Sheets, and Slides.

Gems, available in the Gemini app - they will appear in the sidebar in Google Docs, Sheets, Drive, Slides, and Gmail.

UNN reports with reference to TechPulse and the Google blog.

Details

A new important step in Google's strategy to increase productivity: Google Workspace has been enriched with a new feature that will delight users who frequently use AI Gemini.

Google Workspace users can now use their own "advanced AI chatbots" in Google Docs, Slides, Sheets, Drive, and Gmail.

Help for those who are not yet familiar with Gems

These are individual AI assistants based on Google Gemini. They can be programmed independently using special instructions.

For example:

you can teach Gem to help with teaching at school: You can create a Gem that generates lesson plans based on the structure required by your educational institution. To do this, you should specify the subject, topic, and the AI chatbot will find what you need.

or in learning: you can create a digital tutor that breaks down complex topics into simple explanations.

and you can also conduct "brainstorms";

or record, compose, or code something.

So, Gems will be in the sidebar of every Google app you use every day.

Recall

Google has begun the global rollout of the Veo 3 video generation model, which allows creating 8-second videos based on text prompts. Only Google AI Pro subscribers have access to it, with a limit of three videos per day.

The Grok chatbot has received a "memory" function that allows it to remember details of past conversations. This makes responses more personalized, like in ChatGPT and Gemini.