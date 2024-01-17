ukenru
Google to provide 5 thousand security keys to Ukrainian government - Fedorov

Google to provide 5 thousand security keys to Ukrainian government - Fedorov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43315 views

Google will provide 5,000 security keys to the Ukrainian government, which will help improve cybersecurity and Internet safety. The keys will replace traditional passwords with physical verification, which will increase the security of accounts.

This year, Google will continue to support the cybersecurity of the Ukrainian government and efforts to strengthen online security in Ukraine and, in particular, will provide the government of Ukraine with 5,000 security keys. This was discussed at a meeting of the Ministry of Digital Transformation team with Google executives during the World Economic Forum in Davos, said Mykhailo Fedorov, head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, UNN reports.

Together with Google, we are strengthening the cybersecurity of government agencies by agreeing on 5,000 digital security keys to protect critical information. I also tested Google's Project Starline technology for 3D video communication. Imagine a work call in macro, where you can see your colleague in every detail - emotions, facial expressions, and even the way their hair moves.

Fedorov said

Addendum Addendum

Google Security Keys is an innovative solution that will significantly enhance account security, protect critical operations, and ensure the safety of citizens in the digital space. The devices replace traditional passwords with physical verification. Such a tool will prevent other users from accessing information other than the account holder.

In addition, Google also plans to provide training and education to help Ukrainian government officials learn how to use these devices and effectively utilize all the functionality. Google and the Ukrainian government will also work on joint cybersecurity workshops to share best practices and develop new strategies to protect data.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsTechnologies

