Google is preparing to acquire Wiz startup for a record $32 billion – media

Alphabet has agreed to acquire Wiz, an Israeli cloud security startup, for $32 billion. Google Cloud believes that Wiz's solutions are a good fit for customers.
Google is preparing for one of the largest acquisitions in the field of cybersecurity. Alphabet's parent company has agreed to buy Israeli startup Wiz, which specializes in cloud security, for a record $32 billion. This is reported by Reuters, передає UNN.
According to the Financial Times, citing its own sources, Alphabet has agreed to buy cybersecurity startup Wiz for at least $32 billion, it was reported on Tuesday
According to reports, the deal will be announced on Tuesday morning.
Earlier, TechCrunch reported that Google's parent company Alphabet is again in advanced talks to acquire cloud cybersecurity startup Wiz.
Last summer, the two companies were close to a $23 billion deal, but the deal did not materialize.
This time, the discussed price is higher. In particular, according to The Wall Street Journal, the estimated price was around $30 billion.
The project is again managed by Thomas Kurian, head of Google's cloud division.
Google Cloud believes that Wiz's cloud security products are well suited to its customer base, and Wiz's annual recurring revenue (ARR) is also attractive. In July last year, it was $500 million, and in 2025 it is planned to reach $1 billion in ARR.
Earlier, it was reported that Alphabet Inc., Google, is in final talks to acquire AdHawk Microsystems Inc., a manufacturer of eye-tracking technology.