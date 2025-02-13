Gold prices rise, approaching record highs

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 5595 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 49548 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 73644 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105932 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 75678 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117529 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101088 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113061 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116705 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153412 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110155 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 88144 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 55311 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 84264 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 43733 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105932 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117529 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153412 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144066 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176400 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 43756 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 84269 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134280 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136186 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164433 views
Gold prices rise, approaching record highs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38141 views

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,918.70 an ounce in Asian trading, approaching a record high. The growth occurred amid a weakening dollar and new trade tariffs from Trump.

On Thursday, gold prices rose in Asian trading, approaching record highs, even as hopes for a peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine sparked increased risk appetite in financial markets in general. This is reported by Investing, according to UNN.

Details

This happened amid a weakening dollar and persistent global economic risks. Despite higher-than-expected inflation in the US in January, the US currency lost ground, which supported gold demand. 

An additional growth factor was the increase in trade duties by US President Donald Trump. Trump's tariffs have been a key factor in gold's rise in recent weeks.

Gold rises 63% for the year and updates all-time high again - Reuters11.02.25, 11:11 • 26753 views

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $2,918.70 an ounce, while gold futures were up 0.6% at $2,947.0 an ounce by 23:59 EDT (04:59 GMT). Spot prices remained close to the record high of $2,943.25 an ounce reached earlier this week.

Recall 

On February 11, bitcoin added 1.3%, reaching $98,435.5 at 01:54 ET.

In addition, most altcoins also showed positive dynamics, following bitcoin. Ethereum gained 3.3% to $2,718.99, while XRP rose 4.4% to $2.5113. Solana added 1.1%, Polygon gained 7%, and Cardano showed the largest jump among the major cryptocurrencies, rising by 15.5%. Among the meme tokens, Dogecoin grew by 7.1% and $TRUMP added 6.8%.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyNews of the World
bitcoinBitcoin
ethereumEthereum
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

