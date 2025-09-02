Gold prices hit record high, exceeding $3500 per ounce amid uncertainty over Trump's tariffs

$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
Exclusive
07:02 AM • 3570 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: court plans to choose pre-trial detention for suspect today
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 12625 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 11568 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 29619 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 41948 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 56643 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 48370 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 191861 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 108330 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 202528 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
4.1m/s
50%
748mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 147516 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 147125 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 134483 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 131743 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 124618 views
Publications
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in September06:50 AM • 4704 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 12628 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 56644 views
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhotoSeptember 1, 09:46 AM • 84428 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 202529 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Pattinson
Andriy Parubiy
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 29624 views
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 millionSeptember 1, 10:27 AM • 41286 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 170837 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 298617 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 317670 views
Actual
The Guardian
COVID-19
Tesla Cybertruck
Shahed-136
Fake news

Gold prices hit record high, exceeding $3500 per ounce amid uncertainty over Trump's tariffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

Gold prices reached a record high of $3508.54 per ounce due to uncertainty over Trump's tariffs and expectations of US interest rate cuts. Silver and platinum also rose, while the dollar fell to a five-week low.

Gold prices hit record high, exceeding $3500 per ounce amid uncertainty over Trump's tariffs

Gold prices hit a record high in Asian trading on Tuesday, as persistent bets on US interest rate cuts and increased uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs pushed traders towards the yellow metal. This is reported by UNN with reference to Investing.

Details

Metal prices in general also rose significantly, with silver soaring to a nearly 14-year high, while platinum remained on the verge of an 11-year high. This came as the dollar fell to a five-week low amid expectations of US rate cuts.

Spot gold prices rose 0.8% to a record high of $3508.54 per ounce, while December gold futures peaked at $3578.20 per ounce. Spot prices somewhat curbed gains, trading 0.5% higher at $3494.56 per ounce by 01:25 ET (05:25 GMT).

The latest rise in gold prices was driven by increased uncertainty over Trump's trade tariffs after an appeals court last week ruled them illegal.

Although the appeals court said Trump's tariffs could remain in effect until mid-October, the president criticized the decision and said he would appeal it to the Supreme Court.

This development has fueled increased uncertainty about the economic impact of Trump's tariffs, much of which took effect in August. Any decision against the tariffs would also force Washington to renegotiate recent agreements with major trading partners.

Gold reaches two-week high: what's the reason?26.08.25, 10:16 • 4252 views

The persistent course towards rate cuts in September also contributed to the increase in gold prices, even though data released last week showed that inflation remains volatile.

As CME Fedwatch showed, markets priced in an almost 85% probability of a 25 basis point cut by the Federal Reserve in September.

This came even as July PCE price index data showed that inflation remains volatile and above the Fed's annual target of 2%.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled earlier in August that the Fed was considering a 25 basis point rate cut in September, but has so far not committed to doing so due to concerns about volatile inflation.

Nevertheless, the prospect of rate cuts pushed the dollar to a five-week low and supported metal prices. Non-yielding assets such as metals tend to benefit from rate cuts, given that they make commodities more attractive than investing in government debt.

Among broader metal prices, spot silver rose 0.1% to $40.7545 per ounce, having previously surpassed the $40 level for the first time since late 2011.

Spot platinum rose 0.7% to $1421.55 per ounce and was on the verge of a recent 11-year high.

Silver and platinum have outperformed gold in recent months, as relatively depressed prices per ounce, along with some consolidation in gold, have sparked speculative fervor around both metals.

Among industrial metals, copper prices remained optimistic, as somewhat disappointing purchasing managers' index data from leading importer China fueled expectations of further stimulus measures from Beijing.

London Metal Exchange copper futures rose 0.3% to $9,919.0 per tonne, while COMEX copper futures rose 0.4% to $4.5905 per pound.

Addition

On Monday, gold prices rose to a more than four-month high of almost $3552 per ounce in Asian trading. This came amid hopes for a Federal Reserve rate cut this month. At the same time, the Fed's independence and concerns about US tariffs increased demand for bullion as a safe haven.

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyNews of the World
Jerome Powell
Federal Reserve
Beijing
Donald Trump
United States