Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow
06:00 AM • 18901 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 100182 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 105718 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 198475 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 94338 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 65705 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 161499 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 58753 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 74350 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 63981 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

Gold prices fell to a one-month low

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

The yellow metal was pressured by the dollar's strength and rising US Treasury yields. The spot price fell 1.1% to $3,141.35 per ounce.

Gold prices fell to a one-month low

Gold prices fell to a one-month low on Thursday in Asian trading, continuing a recent series of losses, amid the fact that the de-escalation of the trade war between the United States and China undermined demand for safe-haven assets. This is reported by Investing.com, writes UNN.

Details

The yellow metal came under pressure due to the resilience of the dollar, amid the fact that the dollar attracted the attention of buyers before the publication of new US economic data, as well as the address of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later on Thursday. A sharp increase in the yield of US Treasury bonds also affected the situation.

The spot price of gold fell by 1.1% to $3,141.35 per ounce, while gold futures for delivery in June fell by 1.4% to $3,143.67 per ounce to 05:09 GMT.

Let us remind

On May 14, the spot gold price decreased by 0.5% to $3,231.10 per ounce. Experts predicted a further decrease in the event of progress in trade agreements between the United States and partners.

On Tuesday, May 13, prices for gold stabilized after the de-escalation of the situation with duties between the USA and China, which increased the appetite for risk and caused a sharp drop in the value of the precious metal. However, any significant recovery in gold prices was restrained by the strengthening of the dollar, which jumped sharply amid news of a trade agreement between the US and China.

As UNN reported, the US and China agreed to temporarily reduce duties on each other's goods. This was done to ease trade tensions and allow time to resolve disputes.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyNews of the World
Federal Reserve
China
United States
