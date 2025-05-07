Gold fell amid optimism about US-China talks

$41.600.11
Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath
06:12 AM • 4436 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 58421 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 101148 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 71489 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 69896 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 73350 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM • 113558 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 55020 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM • 121601 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 57993 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

Gold fell amid optimism about US-China talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

The spot price of gold fell by 1.3% amid signs of trade negotiations between the US and China. Investors await the decision of the US Federal Reserve System on policy.

Gold fell amid optimism about US-China talks

Gold prices fell on Wednesday, amid optimism about potential trade negotiations between the US and China that weakened demand for safe-haven assets, while investors prepared for the US Federal Reserve's policy decision later in the day, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

Spot gold fell 1.3% to $3,383.88 an ounce at 04:32 GMT (07:32 Kyiv time).

US gold futures fell about 1% to $3,391.80.

"Gold seems to be retreating amid a broad-based 'risk' move in the markets... this is a pro-cyclical configuration that may reflect optimism amid signs that the US and China have started real trade negotiations," said Ilya Spivak, head of global macroeconomics at Tastylive.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US chief trade negotiator Jamison Greer will meet with China's top economic official He Lifeng in Switzerland this weekend for talks.

China and the US to hold first trade talks since the start of the tariff standoff07.05.25, 08:19 • 1606 views

Both countries imposed reciprocal tariffs last month, sparking a trade war that has fueled fears of a global recession.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said he and senior administration officials would review potential trade deals over the next two weeks to decide which ones to accept.

Market focus will also be on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting later in the day, at which the US central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged.

Spivak added that the FOMC will remain vague to maintain as much flexibility as possible while trying to understand what this trade war will mean for growth and inflation.

Traders expect an 80 basis point rate cut this year, starting in July.

Remarks by US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell are also expected for clues as to the possible timing of future rate cuts.

Gold, traditionally seen as a hedge against economic and political uncertainty, thrives in a low interest rate environment.

On the geopolitical front, India said it attacked Pakistan after a deadly attack on tourists in Kashmir last month. Pakistan reported eight casualties and said it was responding to India's strikes.

India and Pakistan: Escalation of conflict, missile strikes and downed aircraft 07.05.25, 09:13 • 932 views

Spot silver fell 0.7% to $33.01 an ounce, platinum fell 0.1% to $983.60, and palladium lost 0.7% to $967.64.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
Federal Reserve
Scott Bessent
Donald Trump
India
China
United States
Pakistan
