Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.
03:59 PM • 75821 views

03:31 PM • 78152 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

01:30 PM • 51580 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Global waste recycling rate falls for eighth year in a row - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

Global recycling rates are not keeping pace with consumption levels. Only 6.9% of materials come from recycled sources, and this share has been falling for the eighth year in a row.

Global waste recycling rate falls for eighth year in a row - study

The consequences of pollution are becoming increasingly serious:  relentless consumption against the background of the desire for economic growth leads to the fact that society generates an excessive amount of waste.

UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Global recycling rates are not keeping pace with the culture of consumerism.

Researchers from the Circle Economy think tank warn - only 6.9% of the 106 billion tons of materials used annually by the world economy come from recycled sources. This is 2,% points less than in 2015.
According to experts, consumption is growing faster than the world's population. 

Society produces more waste than recycling systems can handle. The share of recycled materials returning to supply chains has been falling for the eighth year in a row

- the report says.

But even if all recyclable goods were sent to this process, many goods are simply too difficult or expensive to recycle.

Even in an ideal world, we cannot solve the triple planetary crisis with simple waste recycling.

- says Yvonne Boyo, CEO of Circle Economy

Therefore, consumption must be reduced to overcome the growing global waste crisis.

Systemic changes require fundamental changes. This is unlocking the circular potential of assets such as buildings and infrastructure, sustainable biomass management and ending the sending of completely renewable materials to landfills.

- explains the expert.

Ecocide in Donbas: occupiers drain waste into water bodies, destroying the environment - CNS29.04.25, 22:15 • 4971 view

Addition

Many consumers can confirm that recycling rates have increased in recent years. From 2018 to 2021, the use of recycled materials in production also increased by 200 million tons. 

But this growth outpaced the growth in the use of primary materials, the researchers found.

Global raw material extraction has more than tripled in the last half century, recently reaching 100 billion tons per year - and this figure is expected to grow by another 60% by 2060 unless action is taken.

- experts summarize. 

Let us remind you

In recent years, the world has set records for climate threats to human health. Experts call on governments to redirect finances from fossil fuels to clean energy.

Environmental damage from the shelling of military facilities is estimated at UAH 367 billion.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

TechnologiesWeather and environment
The Guardian
