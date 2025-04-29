The occupiers are massively dumping mine water, sewage and runoff into the water bodies of Donbas. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that destroyed treatment facilities and spontaneous discharges are creating an environmental disaster.

After years of looting and war, russia leaves behind dead rivers, poisoned land and the threat of epidemics. Promises to "improve life" have turned into disease and ruins - the CNS points out.

They stressed that the Russian occupiers are turning Ukrainian lands into an ecological disaster zone.

Recall

The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is lying about "the plundering of the Ukrainian people by the Kyiv regime", and he himself is taking Donbas away piece by piece.

It was also reported that the Kremlin is liquidating nine mines in the temporarily occupied Donbas under the pretext of "unprofitability".

Russian propaganda is filming a travel show in Donbas to show "peaceful life"