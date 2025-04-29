Ecocide in Donbas: occupiers drain waste into water bodies, destroying the environment - CNS

$41.740.01
47.390.01
ukenru
BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive
03:28 PM • 71544 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
03:14 PM • 73816 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

03:11 PM • 60295 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 86459 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 83301 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 75956 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM • 71114 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 145483 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 143847 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM • 125160 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
1.8m/s
42%
751 mm
Popular news

Kyiv residents will receive compensation for rent of housing damaged by the April 24 attack - KCSA

April 29, 11:26 AM • 71017 views

russia is “preparing something” in belarus, hiding behind military exercises - Zelensky

02:31 PM • 13996 views

The Supreme Court has put an end to the case of Yuriy Hrymchak, the former Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories

02:31 PM • 13918 views

European leaders will not arrive in Kyiv on May 9 - Politico

03:23 PM • 26817 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

03:56 PM • 57796 views
Publications

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

03:56 PM • 58096 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

03:28 PM • 71544 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 145483 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 143847 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

April 29, 07:19 AM • 125160 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Artem Lisogor

Herman Galushchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 57356 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 74983 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 72504 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 178227 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 89202 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Facebook

Bild

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Ecocide in Donbas: occupiers drain waste into water bodies, destroying the environment - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1806 views

Russian occupiers are massively draining mine waters, sewage, and runoff into the water bodies of Donbas, worsening the ecological situation. Destroyed treatment facilities are creating an environmental disaster.

Ecocide in Donbas: occupiers drain waste into water bodies, destroying the environment - CNS

The occupiers are massively dumping mine water, sewage and runoff into the water bodies of Donbas. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that destroyed treatment facilities and spontaneous discharges are creating an environmental disaster.

After years of looting and war, russia leaves behind dead rivers, poisoned land and the threat of epidemics. Promises to "improve life" have turned into disease and ruins

- the CNS points out.

They stressed that the Russian occupiers are turning Ukrainian lands into an ecological disaster zone.

Recall

The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is lying about "the plundering of the Ukrainian people by the Kyiv regime", and he himself is taking Donbas away piece by piece.

It was also reported that the Kremlin is liquidating nine mines in the temporarily occupied Donbas under the pretext of "unprofitability".

Russian propaganda is filming a travel show in Donbas to show "peaceful life"09.04.25, 03:22 • 5124 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Brent
$63.21
Bitcoin
$95,398.80
S&P 500
$5,561.16
Tesla
$285.80
Газ TTF
$31.86
Золото
$3,330.34
Ethereum
$1,824.65