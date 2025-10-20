$41.640.00
October 19, 06:24 PM • 36889 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
October 19, 04:40 PM • 28821 views
The enemy is ready for a massive strike on Ukraine – an attack is possible within 48-72 hours – monitoring
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 61503 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 39404 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 40157 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 19, 08:44 AM • 39633 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 46191 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 54449 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 47868 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 46688 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Giving away for free: Berlin wants to increase fines for items left on the street

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

Berlin authorities plan to increase fines for items left on the street to combat litter, which cost the city 10.3 million euros last year. Local residents opposed the changes, collecting 10,000 signatures on a petition.

Giving away for free: Berlin wants to increase fines for items left on the street

In Berlin, they want to increase fines for items left on the street. As an alternative to the zu verschenken practice, the authorities propose bringing unwanted items to specialized recycling centers or second-hand shops. Local residents are against these changes and have already collected 10,000 signatures for a petition. This is reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

Boxes with the inscription zu verschenken ("give away for free") are a common sight on the streets of German cities. In them, you can often find books, dishes, and other items that former owners want to share for free with others. But it doesn't always go smoothly: sometimes broken items or just trash remain on the streets for a long time. This is a problem for municipal services.

In Berlin alone, 54,000 cubic meters of illegally dumped waste were disposed of last year, which is 8% more than in 2023. The cleanup cost the city approximately 10.3 million euros.

- DW reports.

It is noted that the Berlin Senate plans to combat this with increased fines.

For example, anyone who displays clothes or dishes in front of their house may in the future face a fine of 150 to 300 euros – currently it is 25 to 75 euros. Those who do not dispose of electrical appliances, such as refrigerators or washing machines, according to the rules, may in the future face a fine of up to 15,000 euros. Previously, the maximum fine for this was 5,000 euros.

It must be clear that leaving items on the street does not relieve the owner of responsibility for them on the principle: I gave it away, and now I'm rid of it.

- stated a representative of the Berlin environmental agency to DW.

As an alternative to zu verschenken, the authorities propose sending unwanted items to special recycling centers or the second-hand shop NochMall.

Critics call such measures short-sighted.

People who are afraid of getting a fine may now throw still usable items in the trash, because it is easier and more convenient than driving halfway across the city to hand them over to NochMall.

- believes Doris Kniekmeyer from the non-profit organization Zero Waste e.V.

According to her, no distinction is made between real trash and valuable items that will be quickly picked up.

Berlin residents have initiated an online petition to abolish high fines - it has already collected 10,000 signatures.

Recall

Google DeepMind presented new Gemini Robotics 1.5 and Gemini Robotics-ER 1.5 models, which allow robots to perform multi-step tasks. Robots can sort laundry and recycle waste, as well as adapt to new conditions.

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyNews of the World
Social network
Berlin