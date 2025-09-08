Kyiv Oblast launches a pilot project for a modern waste management system

A pilot project to create a modern solid waste management system is being launched in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (RMA) Mykola Kalashnyk, according to UNN.

Details

As part of a working trip, together with the Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev, they inspected some landfills located in the Kyiv region.

The waste situation in the region is not good: we have a large number of uncontrolled landfills that operated without supervision. Sometimes, these are tens of hectares of waste without the necessary infrastructure - without weight control, drainage, or accounting. As a result, there is harm to the environment and danger to people, as evidenced by relevant acts and court decisions - Kalashnyk wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, a new policy in the field of solid waste management is being launched in the Kyiv region, and the region should become an experimental region in this area.

This involves the development and promotion of a sorting system, minimizing illegal landfills, and instead, transforming them into modern landfills, and launching waste processing plants.

"Our task is not just to bury waste, but to sort and process it, extracting everything that can be reused," explained the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

A separate area is energy production from waste.

At some landfills, we are already working on extracting landfill gas (biogas) and converting it into electricity - Kalashnyk emphasized.

According to the official, this will not only reduce harmful emissions but also provide a new source of energy resources.

Today, work with construction waste, which is generated in extremely large quantities due to the war, is particularly relevant.

Together with international partners, we have already established its processing and use the obtained materials for road bedding and other needs. This is a practical example of how waste can become a resource - emphasized the head of the Kyiv RMA.

"But the most important thing is to change society's approach. We must cultivate a culture of waste management, accustom children and adults to sorting, and the economical use of things and resources. Only in this way can we reduce the amount of waste and make life more environmentally friendly," he added.

"Together with communities, ministries, and international partners, Kyiv region is beginning to move towards creating a modern waste management system. This is a challenge for the region and for the entire country. And we are taking on the role of a pilot project to show that even in wartime, new environmental standards can be formed," Kalashnyk summarized.

