Kyiv Oblast launches a pilot project for a modern waste management system

ukenru
12:43 AM • 130 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 11158 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 06:34 AM • 27438 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 39295 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 57511 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 71071 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 102941 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 86226 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 53144 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 57367 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Popular news
Explosion at a military training ground in Warsaw: two civilians injuredSeptember 7, 03:06 PM • 4682 views
"Only idiots or scoundrels rejoice": Dnipro mayor Filatov reacted to the strike on the Cabinet of Ministers buildingSeptember 7, 03:22 PM • 5034 views
Ukrainian SOF and partisans destroyed a key facility at an oil refinery in Krasnodar KraiSeptember 7, 03:48 PM • 4112 views
Killed his own 82-year-old grandmother: a 16-year-old boy was sentenced in Kryvyi RihSeptember 7, 04:35 PM • 11077 views
"Blood Moon" over Ukraine: a unique natural phenomenon observed in various regionsPhotoVideoSeptember 7, 05:28 PM • 3942 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 102942 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 86227 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 81069 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 59987 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 81666 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Emmanuel Macron
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
France
UNN Lite
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 15734 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 21561 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 54033 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 109613 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 50984 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Fake news
9K720 Iskander
The New York Times
James Webb Space Telescope

Kyiv Oblast launches a pilot project for a modern waste management system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

A pilot project for creating a modern solid waste management system is starting in Kyiv Oblast. It involves sorting, recycling waste, and generating energy from waste.

Kyiv Oblast launches a pilot project for a modern waste management system

A pilot project to create a modern solid waste management system is being launched in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (RMA) Mykola Kalashnyk, according to UNN.

Details

As part of a working trip, together with the Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev, they inspected some landfills located in the Kyiv region.

The waste situation in the region is not good: we have a large number of uncontrolled landfills that operated without supervision. Sometimes, these are tens of hectares of waste without the necessary infrastructure - without weight control, drainage, or accounting. As a result, there is harm to the environment and danger to people, as evidenced by relevant acts and court decisions

- Kalashnyk wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, a new policy in the field of solid waste management is being launched in the Kyiv region, and the region should become an experimental region in this area.

This involves the development and promotion of a sorting system, minimizing illegal landfills, and instead, transforming them into modern landfills, and launching waste processing plants.

"Our task is not just to bury waste, but to sort and process it, extracting everything that can be reused," explained the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

A separate area is energy production from waste.

At some landfills, we are already working on extracting landfill gas (biogas) and converting it into electricity

- Kalashnyk emphasized.

According to the official, this will not only reduce harmful emissions but also provide a new source of energy resources.

Today, work with construction waste, which is generated in extremely large quantities due to the war, is particularly relevant.

Together with international partners, we have already established its processing and use the obtained materials for road bedding and other needs. This is a practical example of how waste can become a resource

- emphasized the head of the Kyiv RMA.

"But the most important thing is to change society's approach. We must cultivate a culture of waste management, accustom children and adults to sorting, and the economical use of things and resources. Only in this way can we reduce the amount of waste and make life more environmentally friendly," he added.

"Together with communities, ministries, and international partners, Kyiv region is beginning to move towards creating a modern waste management system. This is a challenge for the region and for the entire country. And we are taking on the role of a pilot project to show that even in wartime, new environmental standards can be formed," Kalashnyk summarized.

Landfill near Fastiv could have escalated into an ecological catastrophe, three officials received suspicion - prosecutor's office17.07.25, 10:59 • 6651 view

Vita Zelenetska

Society
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
Ukraine