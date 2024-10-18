“Ghosts of Kyiv": Kravchenko met with families of 12 Heroes and presented awards
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Kyiv RMA presented state awards to the families of 12 fallen soldiers of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade. The memory of the “Ghosts of Kyiv” who gave their lives for the freedom of Ukraine was honored.
Head of Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko met with the families of 12 Heroeswho lost their most precious possessions while defending the country from the Russian occupier. These are the families of the soldiers of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade. Those who are called the "Ghosts of Kyiv", reports UNN.
On behalf of the President of Ukraine, he was awarded the Order "For Courage", II class (posthumously). On behalf of the military leadership, he received the Combatant's Cross and Honor and Memory badges, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine's insignia "20 Years of Diligent Service."
Everyone should know these names:
- Colonel Yerko Viacheslav
- Colonel Valentyn Korenchuk
- Lieutenant Colonel Andriy Liutashyn
- Lieutenant Colonel Brynzhala Oleksandr
- Lieutenant Colonel Minka Viacheslav
- Lieutenant Colonel Serhiy Prokazin
- Major Andrii Pilshchykov
- Major Myhlya Oleksandr
- Captain Viacheslav Radionov
- Senior Lieutenant Roman Pasulka
- Soldier Kamianov Yuriy
- Soldier Serhiy Voznenko
"Ukraine will always remember and honor all the Heroes and Heroines who gave their lives for our freedom and independence. Each of them is a symbol of unbreakable spirit and devotion to their country. These Heroes have left behind not only memories, but also an example of courage for future generations," Ruslan Kravchenko said.