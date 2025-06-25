GGBET — Title Sponsor of FC Dynamo Kyiv

GGBET became the first bookmaker brand in the history of the "Dynamo" Kyiv club to receive the status of title sponsor. This became known on June 25 at the "Dynamo 3.0" media event in the capital, reports UNN.

A press conference with the leaders of the UPL FC "Dynamo" took place in Kyiv, who celebrated another special event – the 30th championship in the history of the club. General Director Dmytro Brif, team captain Vitaliy Buyalskyi, midfielders Oleksandr Karavaev and Andriy Yarmolenko spoke about their path to the new achievement and further plans of the "white and blue".

At the event, the new title sponsor was presented: the GGBET bookmaker brand became a partner of the club for three years. The plans include continuing to bring fans and the team closer together, opening new sides of "Dynamo" to fans through joint projects, author's content and special offers.

During his speech, GGBET CEO Serhiy Mishchenko revealed the symbolism of the name: "Dynamo 3.0" is not only about the thirtieth championship of the "white and blue", which, of course, is a grandiose historical event. It is also about a new stage for "Dynamo" and GGBET. This cooperation is a completely different level: with a status that no bookmaker has received from "Kyiv", with more time and opportunities to implement special projects. For us, this is an opportunity to work even more closely with football fans, strengthen brand awareness and achieve business goals – our own and joint with the club. So I am sure that in three years together we will be able to impress both our users and Dynamo fans.

Every club dreams of keeping the bar high and working with the best. This is a very inspiring period for Dynamo. We have three decades of the most important victories behind us. We are going into the new season as champions. We are supported by a partner who is able to significantly strengthen our media presence and help us implement a number of activations that will surprise even the most demanding fans. We will do everything possible to ensure that our game in the new season and the ideas that we will implement with GGBET are as stellar as the updated emblem – commented Dmytro Brif, General Director of FC Dynamo.

It will be recalled that GGBET previously acted as the official sponsor of FC Dynamo Kyiv in the Eurocup matches and the sponsor of the winter training camp in Turkey.