Germany to open most powerful battery energy storage system

Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
07:08 AM • 10122 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
05:31 AM • 15647 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 54736 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 70072 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 05:42 PM • 99292 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate on November 11 and how many queues will be without electricity
November 10, 01:36 PM • 116010 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
November 10, 01:10 PM • 119042 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
November 10, 12:12 PM • 86350 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
November 10, 10:02 AM • 57423 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Croatia refutes Hungary's claims about insufficient capacity of the Adriatic pipeline to replace Russian oil
Pipeline burst on Pechersky Uzviz in Kyiv: water outage, threat of landslide
Unknown drones attacked an oil refinery in Russia's Saratov - Media
Israel has taken the first step towards introducing the death penalty for terrorists
Russia failed in elections to UNESCO advisory bodies: reaction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radish
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitions
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in Kharkiv
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
November 10, 01:10 PM
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
November 10, 09:50 AM
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announced
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auction
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prison
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekend
Germany to open most powerful battery energy storage system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

The largest battery energy storage system in Europe, with a capacity of 1 gigawatt (GW) / 4 gigawatt-hours (GWh), will be opened in Brandenburg, Germany. The project is called "an important milestone for the energy future of Germany and Europe."

Germany to open most powerful battery energy storage system

On the path to phasing out fossil fuels, Germany is preparing a project with a capacity of up to 4 GWh, which will support the provision of essential services and enhance the country's energy security. UNN reports this with reference to Electrek.

Details

Germany is soon launching Europe's largest battery energy storage system. This refers to a large-scale project, with a capacity of 1 gigawatt (GW) / 4 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in Jänschwalde, Brandenburg, being developed by LEAG Clean Power GmbH and Fluence Energy GmbH, a subsidiary of the American company Fluence Energy.

Characteristics and expectations

The "GigaBattery Jänschwalde 1000" is designed to provide essential grid services, support energy trading, and enhance energy security as the country gradually moves away from fossil fuels.

The four-hour system will utilize Fluence's Smartstack technology. This is the latest solution for large-scale energy storage.

Once completed, Europe's largest battery energy storage project will play a key role in stabilizing the German grid and storing renewable energy for times when the sun isn't shining and the wind isn't blowing.

Fluence CEO Julian Nebreda called the project "an important milestone for the energy future of Germany and Europe," adding that it demonstrates how collaboration and advanced technologies can "transform the foundations of our economy and our daily lives."

Recall

The Ministry of Health provided recommendations for storing medicines during power outages. It is important to observe temperature regimes, use thermal containers, and check medicine cabinet supplies in advance.

Ihor Telezhnikov

