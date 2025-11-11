Germany to open most powerful battery energy storage system

On the path to phasing out fossil fuels, Germany is preparing a project with a capacity of up to 4 GWh, which will support the provision of essential services and enhance the country's energy security. UNN reports this with reference to Electrek.

Details

Germany is soon launching Europe's largest battery energy storage system. This refers to a large-scale project, with a capacity of 1 gigawatt (GW) / 4 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in Jänschwalde, Brandenburg, being developed by LEAG Clean Power GmbH and Fluence Energy GmbH, a subsidiary of the American company Fluence Energy.

Characteristics and expectations

The "GigaBattery Jänschwalde 1000" is designed to provide essential grid services, support energy trading, and enhance energy security as the country gradually moves away from fossil fuels.

The four-hour system will utilize Fluence's Smartstack technology. This is the latest solution for large-scale energy storage.

Once completed, Europe's largest battery energy storage project will play a key role in stabilizing the German grid and storing renewable energy for times when the sun isn't shining and the wind isn't blowing.

Fluence CEO Julian Nebreda called the project "an important milestone for the energy future of Germany and Europe," adding that it demonstrates how collaboration and advanced technologies can "transform the foundations of our economy and our daily lives."

Recall

