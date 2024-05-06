Germany temporarily withdraws ambassador from russia due to a series of cyberattacks russia

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92074 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109456 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152206 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156062 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252087 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174539 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165739 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148385 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226799 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39462 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73733 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41842 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34737 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67279 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252087 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226800 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212766 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238483 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225204 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92074 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67279 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73733 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113276 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114159 views
Germany temporarily withdraws ambassador from russia due to a series of cyberattacks russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20152 views

Germany has recalled its ambassador from russia for consultations amid accusations that Moscow was involved in cyberattacks on German defense, aerospace companies and the ruling party.

Germany has recalled its ambassador from russia for consultations amid Berlin's accusations of russian involvement in cyberattacks on defense and aerospace companies and the ruling party. Reuters  reports this with reference to a statement by a spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry, UNN reports.

Details

German Ambassador Alexander Graf Lambsdorf will stay in Berlin for a week and then return to Moscow.

Foreign Minister recalls Ambassador Graf Lambsdorf to Berlin for consultations

- said a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry. 

“We must remain vigilant”: Stoltenberg warns of Russian spies in Allied countries26.04.24, 17:58 • 21856 views

Addendum

The ambassador was recalled as Germany completed an investigation into last year's cyberattack on the SPD server. Berlin said that the attack was carried out by the russian-backed hacker group APT28.

In this regard, Germany summoned the high-ranking russian ambassador to the Foreign Ministry. 

Recall

The Financial Times reported that European intelligence agencies have warned their governments that russia is preparing a series of sabotage attacks on the continent. These include explosions, arson, and attacks on infrastructure.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
social-democratic-party-of-germanySocial Democratic Party of Germany
financial-timesFinancial Times
reutersReuters
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
germanyGermany
berlinBerlin

