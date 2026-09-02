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Germany is investigating sabotage at a substation near Cologne; a “foreign connection” has not been ruled out

Kyiv • UNN

 • 474 views

Unknown perpetrators caused a short circuit at a substation in Bergheim, cutting power to five power units. Police are investigating a foreign connection and left-wing extremism.

Germany is investigating sabotage at a substation near Cologne; a “foreign connection” has not been ruled out

An investigation has begun in Germany into an act of sabotage that disrupted the operation of a substation in Bergheim near Cologne. Unknown individuals threw cables over a live power line, causing a short circuit. This was stated by North Rhine-Westphalia Interior Minister Herbert Reul, reports UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

According to Reul, the perpetrator who did this is "attacking our country." Investigators are pursuing two theories: sabotage directed by a foreign state and left-wing extremism.

The attack was carried out on the evening of September 1. Local residents suddenly saw flashes at the substation and heard explosions; shortly afterward, a helicopter was circling over the site.

According to Reul, "this was done deliberately; it was a crime." The short circuit cut off the power supply to five generating units at the lignite-fired power plant. However, according to police, there were no power outages in residential buildings. Energy Minister Mona Neubaur said: "Whoever was behind this, they failed to disrupt the energy supply."

In addition

Unknown individuals attempted to attack another substation on September 1 in Brandenburg: more than 20 homemade rockets with timers were found, which were intended to hurl copper wires onto power lines. Investigators suspect the perpetrators, among other things, of creating a terrorist organization. Reul said that a possible connection between the cases is being examined.

Antonina Tumanova

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