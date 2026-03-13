Germany is concerned that the US-approved sale of Russian oil will help finance Putin's war

$44.160.1950.960.02
ukenru
Exclusive
10:42 AM • 378 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine rose unevenly: where to fill up cheapest
Exclusive
March 12, 09:38 PM • 20566 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
Exclusive
March 12, 04:05 PM • 52724 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 48504 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 72344 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 38721 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 25675 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 20723 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
March 12, 11:13 AM • 23708 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
March 12, 09:02 AM • 40453 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
2.8m/s
37%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Netanyahu stated that regime change in Iran is not guaranteedMarch 13, 01:34 AM • 6982 views
Social network X to change verification system in EU after European Commission fineMarch 13, 01:57 AM • 5438 views
Iran does not plan to close the Strait of Hormuz – country's representative to the UNMarch 13, 03:14 AM • 7858 views
Billionaire Thiel's lectures on the Antichrist sparked controversy in the VaticanMarch 13, 04:00 AM • 6458 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-1507:00 AM • 13255 views
Publications
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 3514 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-1507:00 AM • 13259 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 72353 views
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors useMarch 12, 01:41 PM • 41722 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor marketMarch 12, 01:32 PM • 37103 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Ali Khamenei
Elon Musk
Bloggers
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 3490 views
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wifeMarch 12, 05:23 PM • 22580 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideoMarch 12, 02:36 PM • 22533 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the rankingMarch 12, 02:24 PM • 20966 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first timeMarch 12, 12:00 PM • 37024 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot

Germany is concerned that the US-approved sale of Russian oil will help finance Putin's war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Kateryna Reiche is concerned that the easing of US sanctions will help Putin finance the war. Temporary exceptions apply to oil already at sea.

Germany is concerned that the US-approved sale of Russian oil will help finance Putin's war

German Economy Minister Katerina Reiche expressed concern that the temporary US permit for the sale of Russian oil would help the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin finance his war against Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

"The US has announced its intention to ease sanctions, limiting them to a few specific volumes," Reiche, who is also responsible for the energy portfolio, told reporters on Friday in Berlin.

"It seems to me that the domestic political pressure in the US is very high - I am afraid that we may inadvertently further replenish Putin's war reserves," she added.

She said that, on the one hand, she was concerned about replenishing Putin's war chest, but, on the other hand, the situation in South Korea and Japan was very tense.

"Fortunately, we have not yet suffered from this deficit," Reiche added.

She added that the decision of the International Energy Agency (IEA) to gradually release oil reserves did not have the desired effect, against the backdrop of ongoing attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

IEA approved the largest oil reserve release in history11.03.26, 16:35 • 3824 views

"The most important factor of uncertainty is whether the cargo can physically pass through the Strait of Hormuz, and this is the biggest factor of uncertainty, and at this moment it has not been resolved," Reiche added.

The Trump administration issued a second permit for buyers to receive Russian oil shipments already at sea, expanding a temporary exception granted last week to India in an attempt to ease price pressure caused by the war with Iran.

US temporarily unblocked Russian oil sales to India to stabilize the global market06.03.26, 05:37 • 8571 view

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the move was intended to be a "narrow, short-term measure" that "applies only to oil already in transit and will not bring significant financial benefit to the Russian government."

US allowed to buy Russian oil at sea for 30 days13.03.26, 06:13 • 4178 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine