Germany awaits US decision on Patriot for supplies to Ukraine - Merz

Germany is awaiting a decision from US President Donald Trump regarding the transfer of Patriot air defense systems for delivery to Ukraine. Washington has given a principal commitment to do so, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said during a press conference on July 21, writes UNN.

Details

"We are also considering how we can develop systems and also supply Patriot systems to Ukraine. This is important. But for this, we need partners. We need the United States. We are counting on the President (Donald Trump - ed.) in this. He made this clear. We need quick commitments," Merz said.

The Chancellor added that currently, the defense ministers of the allies are negotiating the supply of Patriot systems so that they can then be transferred to Ukraine.

"The defense ministers are currently negotiating this. The American government has made a general commitment to supply Patriot systems to us, Germany, and the EU, so that we can then supply existing Patriot systems to Ukraine on our own initiative. We supply them, and we get a replacement," the German leader emphasized.

He added that this replacement for the Patriot systems has not yet been purchased, but the US government has given a principal commitment to provide it.

"This replacement has not actually been purchased yet. Negotiations are currently underway with the American government regarding where the replacement will come from. But the American government has given its principal commitment that we will receive a replacement. Now the details still need to be agreed upon between the defense ministers," Merz said.

Addition

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Germany intends to support Ukraine with two additional Patriot systems. The first systems will be transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the coming days and can be deployed immediately.