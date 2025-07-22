$41.820.07
Russian agents in NABU: this happens when a structure operates unchecked – expert
Russian agents in NABU: this happens when a structure operates unchecked – expert
Moratorium on business inspections: what does the NSDC decision approved by Zelenskyy entail?
The process of selecting NABU employees should be properly evaluated – lawyer
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
Germany awaits US decision on Patriot for supplies to Ukraine - Merz

Kyiv

Germany is awaiting US President Donald Trump's decision on transferring Patriot systems to Ukraine. Washington has given a principled commitment to provide a replacement, which will allow Germany to transfer its own systems.

Germany is awaiting a decision from US President Donald Trump regarding the transfer of Patriot air defense systems for delivery to Ukraine. Washington has given a principal commitment to do so, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said during a press conference on July 21, writes UNN.

Details

"We are also considering how we can develop systems and also supply Patriot systems to Ukraine. This is important. But for this, we need partners. We need the United States. We are counting on the President (Donald Trump - ed.) in this. He made this clear. We need quick commitments," Merz said.

The Chancellor added that currently, the defense ministers of the allies are negotiating the supply of Patriot systems so that they can then be transferred to Ukraine.

"The defense ministers are currently negotiating this. The American government has made a general commitment to supply Patriot systems to us, Germany, and the EU, so that we can then supply existing Patriot systems to Ukraine on our own initiative. We supply them, and we get a replacement," the German leader emphasized.

He added that this replacement for the Patriot systems has not yet been purchased, but the US government has given a principal commitment to provide it.

"This replacement has not actually been purchased yet. Negotiations are currently underway with the American government regarding where the replacement will come from. But the American government has given its principal commitment that we will receive a replacement. Now the details still need to be agreed upon between the defense ministers," Merz said.

Addition

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Germany intends to support Ukraine with two additional Patriot systems. The first systems will be transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the coming days and can be deployed immediately.

